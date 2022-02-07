Pantera Nery returns with a close decision victory…

Luis “Panther” Nery He came back with a close split decision win over Carlos Castro by cards of 95-94, 96-03 and 94-95, after losing the super bantamweight world championship of the WBC in May 2021.

The boxer from Tijuana once again had problems with his physical background, after the problems he had with the weight during the week of the fight. It was mentioned that he did not participate in some events with the media due to some difficulties.

However, he managed to reach the last part of the contest as well as possible in which he fulfilled enough to win, although he had to reserve during the confrontation.

During the first round you saw that Panther with explosive punch and even knocked down Castro with a left cross that hit him in the chin.

It seemed that the contest could end quickly because of that explosiveness of Luisbut it was not like that. Charles adjusted well to come back stronger and managed to connect several blows to nery.

The fight was closing; but nevertheless, Panther he began to walk around the ring and didn’t go as far forward. There were times when the Tijuana traded blows, which was where it went least well.

During the moments of the fight in which he toured the ring, he looked good defensively and managed to Castro he would think more than once if he entered to exchange fists.

Although at the beginning of the fight it seemed that it could end quickly due to the punch of louis neryhis physical background again left doubts.

In the end, two of the judges saw the former world champion win, who challenged Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada in a catchweight fight.

This was his return after eight months of inactivity, after losing to Brandon Figueroa the unification fight of the super bantamweight belts of the WBA Y WBC.