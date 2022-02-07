Paolo Guerrero | Sports director of Newell’s de Argentina: “They offered us Paolo Guerrero, but…” | Peruvian Selection | Transfers 2022| RMMD | SPORT-TOTAL

His future is not clear, but his goal is clear, which is to be one hundred percent. Paolo Guerrero is recovering from a knee injury; and, although the forward of the Peruvian National Team has not referred much to the offers he has on the table, from Newell’s they commented that the “Predator” environment offered it to the Argentine club.

Newell’s director Julio Saldaña told Radio Fútbol Club that the Peruvian striker was in the club’s sphere this season.

“They offered us Marcelo Martins, Paolo Guerrero. But when you start talking… You have to see what you want for the club, renowned players have come who don’t end up performing”, he said. Saldana.

Although the answer did not confirm or deny anything, the leader of the Argentine team highlighted that they seek to improve Javier Sanguinetti’s squad: “We’re fine, we’re improving as a team. We are seeing what is on the market that can be added”.

And I add: “We brought a good 9 like García, but we have to see what is on the market. If we don’t have inferior boys”.

Paolo Guerrero and Alianza Lima

Paolo Guerrero was related to Alianza Lima, in recent days, but he made it clear again that he had no rapprochement with the club of which he is a fan. If the offer arrives for him (something that -to date- does not exist), he would evaluate the possibilities of wearing the blue and white.

“As long as I can’t play… Am I going to close a contract to be in physiotherapy? No. I’m not ruling anything out, but first I have to play. First I want to recover and from there I will decide… I am worried about my recovery. If I don’t recover, I won’t be able to play football.”, said the striker, a few days ago, in dialogue with América Deportes.