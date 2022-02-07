Pedro Pierluisi announces that teachers will receive a salary increase of $1,000 per month

The governor Peter Pierluisi reported today, Monday, that it reached an agreement to give way to a salary increase of $1,000 per month for educators in the country.

“Since the beginning of my administration, I have been clear that we are going to prioritize education,” said the governor during a press conference at the Convention Center in Miramar.

According to Pierluisi, the salary increase will be covered initially with federal money from the Emergency Aid Fund for Elementary and Secondary Schools (ESSER), with the hope that it will be covered in the future with state funds.

In written statements, La Fortaleza explained that since July of this year, instead of receiving only the $235 approved in the Fiscal Plan, teachers will receive $1,000 with the difference of $765 coming from federal funds.

Also, beginning January 1, 2023, instead of a $470 increase that is already approved by the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF), they will receive $1,000 and the difference of $530 will come from federal funds.

The federal funds are temporary in nature, and will be available until September 2024, the governor said. He added that the expectation is that the government can identify the necessary local funds so that the salary increase is permanent.

Thousands of educators from the public system they marched last friday from the Capitol to La Fortaleza to protest against the Debt Adjustment Plan (PDA) and claim salary improvements and retirement. Officials from the governor’s office met this morning with teacher leaders.

Willing to continue their fight, hundreds of teachers came to the Capitol today to demand an increase in their salary and a dignified retirement. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

The demonstration that began in the Capitol will then move to the Fortress. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

Educators insist that the governor listen to their claims and attend to their requests. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

The demonstrations of teachers in the street began at the beginning of this week after the approval of the Debt Adjustment Plan. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

At first, the protest began with the so-called “teachers flo” in which educators absented themselves from schools. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

The current monthly salary for most educators is $1,750 and has not been amended since 2008. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

The demonstration at the Capitol was not the only one reported this Friday. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

The teachers emphasized that they will continue their fight and their claims until the promises they have received about their salary become a reality. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

Educators responded to the call for a massive protest to try to persuade government authorities to implement changes to the PDA, which would reduce pension by up to $1,000 in some cases and force teachers to work until age 63.

During the past week, the so-called “teacher flu” was also carried out, in which over 4,000 teachers were absent daily from their work to file their claim.

The governor’s announcement was made during a press conference called to discuss the impact of the weekend’s rains in the region, held at the Convention Center.

“I want to be clear, protest or not protest, I have always listened to them. I respect your statements and value your claims. You can be sure that, just like in this case, I continue to work and look for alternatives to be able to attend to the claims of our employees and our people”, expressed Pierluisi.

Pierluisi stressed that during the pandemic of the COVID-19, the central government used federal funds to provide educators with additional incentives of $2,500 of “Premium Pay” and an additional $2,500 that will arrive in May of this year.