Pedro Pierluisi talks about the damage caused by the weekend rains

The governor Peter Pierluisi offers this morning a press conference together with other agency heads to report on the latest related to the damage caused by the intense rains that were received during the weekend.

Earlier, the Secretary of Public Security (DSP), Alexis Torresand the commissioner of the Bureau for Disaster Management and Administration (NMEAD), kid leashattended the media to report that they are still evaluating the damage caused by the floods to determine if a declaration of national emergency is issued and if it is raised to a request at the federal level.

“We are working with the mayors and mayors, waiting for them to make their evaluation to submit all the information to the DSP and the Bureau (of Emergency Management) to evaluate and refer to the governor, so that he analyzes it and makes a determination,” Torres said.

Some of the municipalities affected by the heavy rains have been Cataño, Toa Baja, San Juan, Guaynabo, Humacao, Toa Alta, Vega Baja and Patillas. The downpours yesterday, Sunday, also moved to other towns in the west, center and south of the island.

The governor’s meeting with the press began after 11:30 am at the Convention Center in Miramar.