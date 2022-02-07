Penélope Cruz: the strict rules that she applies to her children to protect them from technology | Celebrities of Spain | nnda nnlt | FAME

The issue of Internet use by minors is something that causes controversy and divided opinions in all people, so it is normal for each one to have a different position than the others or a little stronger in this regard. This is the case of the actress Penelope Cruz, who has it very clear and has decided on rules for their children that many may consider abusive.

MORE INFORMATION: Penélope Cruz reveals that she had a nicotine addiction

The Spanish actress has spoken out many times against the use of social networks because she considers that they should only be used for work aspirations and not to socialize. Moreover, she has on several occasions been grateful for having grown up in a time when these platforms did not exist.

In a recent interview with the program “sunday morning” of the CBS network, the 47-year-old artist was blunt in criticizing the little protection that, according to her, children have when using the internet and also told what are the prohibitions that their little ones have in its use.

Penélope Cruz was against minors using social networks. (Photo: Getty Images)

PENÉLOPE CRUZ’S CRITIQUE OF SOCIAL NETWORKS

Penélope Cruz affirms that there is no correct protection for minors on these social platforms and stated that it is as if the world wanted to experiment with children to see what happens.

“There is no protection for them, for the brains that are still developing and how that affects the way they see themselves, like everything related to bullying, and so many things that are not the childhood that we had. It’s like the world is experimenting on them.”were some of his words.

THE RULES THAT YOUR CHILDREN HAVE AGAINST SOCIAL NETWORKS

Taking this opinion into account, Penélope Cruz has developed a couple of rules that her children must comply with when using technology and the Internet, mainly through social networks.

And it is that the actress has assured that none of her children will have accounts on social platforms until they are 16 years old and that they will not have a cell phone until they are much older.

As expected, such standards have been supported by a public, but also criticized by another group of people who do not share it.