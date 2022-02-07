Piero Hincapié celebrates Bayer Leverkusen’s away win over Borussia Dortmund | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

With the stellar presence of Piero Hincapié, Bayer Leverkusen handed Borussia Dortmund a ‘little hand’ (5 to 2) at their stadium on matchday 21 of the Bundesliga, allowing leader Bayern Munich to escape with nine points from difference.

The Bavarian team, which beat RB Leipzig 3-2 on Saturday, comes out of this weekend very strengthened. Leverkusen is close to five points behind Dortmund, but is still fourteen points behind Bayern.

Leverkusen took the lead thanks to Swiss defender Manuel Akanki’s own goal (minute 10), but was quickly offset by Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong’s goal (16), also on his own goal.

But the visitors recovered from the equality of Dortmund and went into the break with a two-goal difference (3-1) after goals from Florian Wirtz (20) and Robert Andrich (28).

While the yellows fell to the amazement of their fans, their Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland, due to injury, was just another spectator at Signal Iduna Park.

In the second half, a depressed Borussia Dortmund saw rival Jonathan Tah score fourth (53) and Frenchman Moussa Diaby (87) climb fifth.

With no real chance of a comeback, the locals made up the final result with a goal from attacker Steffen Tigges (89).

This Sunday was the fifteenth appearance in this campaign of the Bundesliga of the Ecuadorian international Hincapié (20 years old), the first in a match against one of the considered greats of the German championship, because in the first round of the tournament he was not summoned for the clashes against Borussia Mönchengladbach and Dortmund, and was a substitute against Bayern Munich. Just this year he was stellar against Mönchengladbach and Dortmund.

