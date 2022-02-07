Pilar Montenegro “will never return” to Garibaldi or to the artistic medium

Garibaldi met in December 2021 on the 90s Pop Tour (Photo: Instagram/@garibaldilive)

It was last December when Garibaldi reappeared on stage with its original lineup. After several years of absence, the band made up of Sergio Mayer, Patty Manterola, Charly Lopez, Katia and Luisa Fernanda He returned to make an appearance before thousands of music fans.

It was in this way that Garibaldi presented himself as surprise artist at the 90s Pop Tour concert with songs like I put it on you Y the little windowthemes with which the band triumphed in the mid-nineties.

Although it is not known if the band will continue to give presentations, its members did make knownr his interest in capturing in a biographical series the details of the history of Garibaldi, but everything indicates that one of the original founders of the band, Pilar Montenegro, will not participate even more so in any project related to his group or to the artistic medium.

The band appeared without Pilar and managed to surprise the public (Photo: screenshot)

It has been a statement by Luisa Fernanda for the program the sun rises where it was clear that the remembered singer will not step on stage again:

“We are going to see how far we can negotiate with each of the members, what each one wants to tell and what they do not want to tell, because the joke is that we told everything”

“I have told you that from the beginning, Pilar is not going to be there, Pilar is retired. Pilar has no intention of ever coming back, He is not interested in knowing anything about the show business, the press, the media in general, he does not want to know anything at all,” he said in an interview with various media outlets.

Pilar Montenegro achieved success as a soloist mostly with the song “Take me that man” from 2001 (Photo: Instagram/@pilarmontenegromx)

The Garibaldi member mentioned that despite the insistence of the public to be able to see Pilar again, neither she nor her bandmates will insist on making her change her mind:

“That will really have to be negotiated by the producer or the director or whoever they are going to be, but I really don’t think so, because she doesn’t want to, I mean, she doesn’t want toit has been controversial for people to understand that we cannot force someone who does not want to be there”, he mentioned.

In addition to Pilar, another original member of Garibaldi was Xavier Ortiz, who lived through the band’s years of international success and, although he sadly passed away in 2020, he will be present in the group’s series as anecdotes:

Six of the original eight members reunited. The great absentees: Pilar Montenegro and the late Xavier Ortiz (Photo: Instagram/@patriciamanterola)

“I think we should do it, right? We would look like fools if we don’t, obviously we have to tell anecdotes, some things for example about his personal life, because we don’t know them because he was married to a girl who had nothing to do with us , that is, we know them and we have a lot of respect for them, “said the singer.

Pilar Montenegro left the entertainment world several years ago due to the rare disease ataxiasuffering that causes incoordination in the movement of the parts of the body.

After the success of Garibaldi, Pilar achieved a solo career, whose peak moment was in 2001 with the album Relief and the theme Take that man away from me but in 2016, already out of the public eye, the news circulated that was in depression due to suffering from the dramatic degenerative disease that forces her to use a wheelchair.

Pilar Montenegro has been away from the spotlight for more than seven years (Photo: Instagram/@pilarmontenegromx)

About Jerome Garcia, Garibaldi’s costume designer and friend of the singer, said in an interview with the newspaper Enough!that “the thing about the wheelchair is because He suffers from a degenerative disease, his father died of that and he may have inherited it, he uses the chair so as not to carry all his weight, his feet don’t respond very well to him, it has to hold on to something; She told me that she did not want to know anything about the artistic medium because she was already fed up”.

