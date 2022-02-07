Piojo Herrera debuted Soteldo with Tigres and praised his work

Michael Herrera wanted to send to the field Yeferson Soteldohis new reinforcement against Mazatlanand he loved it.

Piojo praised what the Venezuelan did, since he entered at minute 83′ instead of Luis Quinones and from there came yellow cards for those from Sinaloa.

They were reprimanded Jorge Padilla at 86′, Brian Rubio at 87′, Jefferson Intriago at 87′ and Gonzalo Freitas at 90′the latter received another yellow card at the end to be expelled, which Louse he applauded Soteldo.

“Yeferson comes in and in five minutes he made two of their players lose their heads, they beat him up.”

“The truth is that he is a great player, we were looking for a great revulsion with a dribbling and everything, when people found out he was coming they were following him on videos and that is why they received him with great satisfaction, he came in and in seven or 10 minutes he lost the head to two players, and one even got sent off at the end,” he said.

Piojo praised Charly González

Carlos Gonzalez He provoked a penalty and scored the fourth goal in a 4-3 win over Mazatlán.

“Yes I saw the reaction of the people, it is the way in which a footballer can do things well, it was a double penalty, he scores the fourth goal, that is the only way for a player, not to be in debt in the stands, he does a great goal, it comes alive in the throw-in and ends up defining wonderfully… the player needs the support of the people”, he pointed out.

​