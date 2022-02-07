‘Potro’ Gutiérrez on the Real España crisis: “The team is in the process of rearrangement”

“The team is in the process of rearrangement. Teams that play finals have less time to prepare. We try to do everything express and in that period of time in which we are right now. Unfortunately we are in this phase of three games in a row with defeat. They have been rude personal goals, that complicates even more, ”launched the coach at the end of the match.

The 2-1 defeat against Motagua at the Morazán stadium It fell hard for the Machine and the strategist defended his work and was critical of the goals received.

Three out of three for Real España in the 2021/2022 Clausura Tournament, but only losses. La Maquina hit rock bottom just starting the championship, the crisis cannot be hidden by Mexican coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez.

And he added: “The team must retake the bases to play, to be attentive in the games and more in the classics, which are defined more in a play. There were two serious marking errors on the corner kicks”.

Statistics show that no team in the Honduran National League has lifted the championship cup after knowing three defeats in the same number of games at the start of a championship. “We are going to continue working on this, they are attention goals. We are going to get it out together, being united with the same goal. There are 40 points left out there that you can hang on to.”

“We have lost three games in the season and we can only come out with work, we are sure we can come back, we aim to be in the final phase and in that part anyone can win”, highlighted the “Potro” who directs his third tournament to Real Spain.

Regarding the debut of the Argentine Ezequiel Denis with annotation, the Mexican coach valued it in a good way. “The inclusion of Denis was good, at times in the game it makes a difference”.