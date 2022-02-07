Precious: Yanet García dazzled everyone with a tight leather bodysuit

Yanet García is one of the most beautiful women in Mexico, but her popularity transcends borders. The famous former “weather girl” creates exclusive content that she promotes through her Instagram account and sells through her OnlyFans adult platform, on which she has hundreds of users.

yanet He recently showed what video he will present exclusively on February 14, when Valentine’s Day is celebrated. In it, she is seen wearing a red outfit, black heels and long, flowing hair. In addition, the image is accompanied by the song “Is This Love” by the famous Jamaican reggae singer, Bob Marley.

Recently, yanet shared a video from her apartment in New York in which she thanked her fans for their support: “I’m lying down reading all your responses and I just want to say thank you very much for so much love, I feel very blessed and grateful to have you in my life” .

In the last few hours, the influencer shared a photo on Instagram with the text: “INTELLIGENT WOMEN TAKE RISKS.” In addition, she posed sitting down with her hair down and wore a black leather bodysuit and thin stockings.

Source: Instagram @iamyanetgarcia

The publication of Yanet Garcia It exceeded thousands of likes and comments from its fans. “Pure Aztec beauty”, “Precious doll” and “Precious you are very pretty” were some of them.