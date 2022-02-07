Predict how many wins LeBron James would have if he plays with his son Bronny in the NBA

Skip Bayless, a journalist who covers the NBA, predicted how many wins LeBron James would have playing with his son Bronny in the NBA. Los Angeles Lakers smile!

in the world of Los Angeles Lakers there is no time neither to enjoy a victory, nor to suffer a defeat and in the midst of the irregularity that they have in the season NBA 2021-22 A bombshell emerged that set off alarms among fans of the Californian team: Lebron James he could leave the franchise because of a wish he has.

It is no secret to anyone that one of the records that LeBron pursues in the NBA is being able to play, at least, one league game with his son bronny. So far everything is normal for the Lakers, but… It turns out and it happens that, in order to fulfill this wish, James would be willing to change teams.

Boom! The alarms went off in the Los Angeles Lakers because LeBron James, at 37, is still the best player on the team, he has contract until the 2022-2023 season, and the leadership would not have contemplated that ‘The king’ He will retire from the NBA in another team other than the Californian. But nevertheless…

Amidst the rumor LeBron would be willing to leave the Lakers to be able to play with his son Bronny James in the NBA, the prediction of Skip Bayless, a Fox Sports journalist, appeared on the number of games he would win ‘The king’ if he plays alongside his eldest firstborn. The Los Angeles team smiles because it would not be dressed in yellow and purple.

Skip Bayless predicts how many wins LeBron James would have playing Bronny in the NBA

“Bronny + Bron in year 21 = 30-52”, posted Skip Bayless on Twitter to kill LeBron James with the idea of ​​playing alongside his son Bronny in the NBA. The renowned journalist predicted 30 wins and 52 losses for them. Reality or fantasy?