Price of the dollar today Monday, how is the exchange rate

Today, Monday, February 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6402 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at 20.6693 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6693 – Sell: $20.6693

: Buy $20.6693 – Sell: $20.6693 HSBC : Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99

: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99 Banamex : Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $21.21

: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $21.21 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $21.12

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $21.12 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Buy: $20.23 – Sell: $21.23

Buy: $20.23 – Sell: $21.23 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.46

Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.46 Exchange: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $21.20

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $21.20 Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.40

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $42,863.0 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Sunday, how is the exchange rate?

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.57 pesos, for $27.87 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.