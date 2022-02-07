Price of the dollar today Monday, how is the exchange rate

Today, Monday, February 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6402 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at 20.6693 units.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.6693 – Sell: $20.6693
- HSBC: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99
- Banamex: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $21.21
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $21.12
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60
- IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30
- Monex: Buy: $20.23 – Sell: $21.23
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10
- Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.46
- Exchange: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $21.20
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.40
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $42,863.0 with an upward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $23.57 pesos, for $27.87 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
