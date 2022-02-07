Puerto Rico commemorates five years of the first successful bone marrow transplant, Dr. Alexis Cruz Chacón

According to Dr. Alexis Cruz Chacón, in the case of Americans, there is a 70% greater probability of finding a donor in the registry.

Dr. Alexis Cruz Chacón, Director of the Bone Marrow Transplant and Cell Therapy Program.

Bone marrow transplantation is a treatment modality that is used in the management of cancers that have to do with the blood, such as leukemia, such as lymphomas and multiple myeloma.

In a transplant bone marrow cells are given to the patient mother from another bone marrow as part of treatment for some type of blood cancer, which may be invading or arising in the marrow bone as in the case of leukemia.

According to Dr. Alexis Cruz Chacón, Director of the Bone Marrow Transplant and Cell Therapy Program, bone marrow transplants have been performed in Puerto Rico since 1998; however, only autologous type transplants were being performed (when stem cells that come from the same patient are used in the transplant). This type of transplant is used to treat pathologies such as multiple myeloma and lymphoma.

However, the type of allogeneic transplant (when the stem cell comes from a donor) is a more complicated type of transplant, which is part of the treatment of other more aggressive conditions such as acute leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and bone marrow aplasia. .

“We did not have this type of transplant on the island and patients who were candidates to this type of procedure they had to travel to some institution in the United States to receive it” commented the specialist.

Precisely in this month, Dr. Alexis comments that it will be 5 years of the first patient to which they made a transplant allogeneic who had acute lymphoblastic leukemia on the island.

“We are already going through 60 patients who have had allogeneic transplants, there would be no way that this transplant could be performed if we were not doing it in Puerto Rico,” said the doctor.

a transplant bone marrow is a complex procedure that requires multidisciplinary management of the patient, which requires many resources, not only from the nursing point of view and medical but also laboratory.

Who can be bone marrow donors?

Initially, 100% matched sibling transplants were being performed, but about 25% of people are lucky to have a sibling that is this match.

According to the specialist “for patients who do not have a 100% compatible sibling, the alternative is to see if they have a completely compatible donor in the registry of the National Marrow Donor Program, which is the donor bank that covers the United States in which more than 9 Millions of people have voluntarily decided to donate their DNA, just in case a patient needs a transplant is similar to one of those donors.”

In Puerto Rico, thanks to the Be The Match program, there are already 2 patients who in the last year have benefited from having a compatible donor outside the island. Currently, about 10 to 15 patients are in the process of finding a match.

“A patient who lives in the United States has a 70% greater chance of finding a donor in the registry, a Hispanic has only about 20 or 25%, that is why now that we can do this type of transplant, Puerto Rico needs more Hispanics that more Puerto Ricans enter the registry” commented Dr. Alexis Cruz.

Unfortunately, currently in Puerto Rico there are not so many people who want to become bone marrow donors, often out of fear, although the risk that person has when donating their stem cells is minimal.

“To give you an idea, the process of donating stem cells is similar to the donation of platelets that one makes in the blood bank, they connect you to an apheresis machine that extracts the platelets that are circulating in the patient’s blood, the same machine we programmed it for the place of extracting platelets extract stem cells” he commented.

What is done in this process is that the donor is given some medications for four days, which they do is increase the production of stem cells in the marrowwhich causes these cells to leave the marrow into the bloodstream and once for four days this medicine is administered, that is when the donor is connected to the apheresis machine and the stem cells are extracted.

“This procedure is as simple as going to donate platelets to the blood bank where they can save the life of a Puerto Rican patient.”

Finally, the specialist made an invitation so that on February 7, in collaboration with Be The Match, people attend an activity where anyone who wants to belong to that donor registry can go, since it is very simple because with the help of Passing a swab through the mouth removes the genetic information and automatically enters the registry.

Criteria

-Be between 18 and 44 years old.

-The donor must not have cancer or any type of solid tumor.

-Do not have autoimmune diseases and any type of infectious condition.

