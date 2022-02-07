Queen Elizabeth II wants Duchess Camila to be queen consort when her son Charles inherits the throne

Since her marriage to Carlos in 2005, Camila claimed the title of princess consort, instead of queen consort, when her husband became monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II wants Duchess Camilla of Cornwall to be queen consort when her son, Prince Charles of Wales, inherits the British crown. The monarch expressed her will in a message issued this Saturday, the eve of the 70th anniversary of his accession to the throne of the United Kingdom, on February 6, 1952.

“I know that they will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that they have given me, and it is my sincere hope that, when that time comesMay Camilla be known as queen consort as she continues her own loyal service,” reads the monarch’s letter to Commonwealth nations.

Since her wedding with Carlos in 2005, Camila claimed for herself the title of princess consort, instead of queen consort, when her husband became monarch. That decision seemed motivated by the public animosity that part of the population showed towards her after the death of the prince’s first wife, Princess Diana, in 1997. With her decision, Queen Elizabeth II puts an end to this debate.

However, since 2018 the mention of the wife of the Prince of Wales as princess consort was deleted on Carlos’s official website, recalls The Independent. To this day, Camilla’s most common title is Duchess of Cornwall.

In her message on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee, Elizabeth II also paid Tribute to her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 in April last year. “I was lucky to have in Prince Felipe a partner willing to play the role of consort and selflessly make the sacrifices that he entails,” the monarch stressed.

The letter ends with the queen’s commitment to “continue to serve with all her heart” and a signature that He says “your servant Elizabeth R.”