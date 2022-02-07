Question of three: The descent in Honduras turns red hot

Just finished the day 3 of the Clausura 2022 and the fight not to be relegated in the first division of Honduran soccer has turned red hot.

With 15 days to go before the end of the regular rounds, the issue of relegation seems to be from three clubs and they are: Platense, Real Sociedad and Honduras Progress.

From that list it has been possible to leave the Victory since the Crab Brava He has achieved his three victories that place him as the leader of the current season.

The ceibeño team that he leads Salomón Nazar, already takes an abysmal difference of 14 points to the last place in the general table that is Platense.

The Shark in the Hand Ramón Enrique “Primitivo” Maradiaga fails to take off and sinks to the basement with nine units.

For its part, Real Sociedad is penultimate in the fight not to be relegated by adding 17 pts and they let the victory slip away at minute 94 after drawing 2-2 against UPN.

In the case of Honduras Progreso, the riparian team cannot be trusted yet, since they barely have 18 units in the general table.

On matchday 4, Real Sociedad will be receiving Honduras Progreso in the middle of the week in a key duel to save the category.

Platense, for his part, will be visiting the Wolves of the UPN.