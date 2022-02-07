Randy Malcom trains with Yuli: “Cuba at home”

The singer Randy Malcolmmember of the popular duo Zone Peopleshared this Friday a physical training session with Yulieski Gurriel Castilloacclaimed first baseman for the Houston Astros and 2017 World Series starter.

“If we continue like this, I think there are more rings and more Grammys to come. Cuba in the house”, Randy said on his social networks, sharing a photo with “El Yuli” in a gym, where both characters performed routines to improve their physical shape.

At the end of January, Cuban immigration authorities denied entry to the stellar Major League Baseball playerwho for the first time was trying to return to the country and reunite with part of his family, a resident of the Sancti Spíritus area.

Six years after leaving the National Baseball Team along with his brother Lourdes Gurriel Jr, during the Caribbean Series in the Dominican Republic in 2016, the Cuban regime maintains the veto over the famous player, considered a “deserter athlete” along with his brother .

According to the new Cuban regulations, athletes who leave national teams no longer have to wait eight years before being able to return to the country, but rather the ban is only five, a limit that the Gurriel brothers, sons of the legendary baseball player, met in February 2021. Lourdes Gurriel. The circumstances surrounding the veto remain unclarified by the player’s entourage or by the Cuban authorities.

Last December, Yulieski met the Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugasprofessional boxing star in the United States, and champion of “Homeland and Life” and in defense of human rights on the island.

Gurriel “gave the National Series (of Baseball in Cuba) the best years, but even so, his quality is such that, thank God, he was able to achieve greatness” in the Major Leagues, Ugás expressed on his social networks, sharing a photograph with the ballplayer “How much would he have done if he had arrived at the age of 25!”, he said of his friend.

“Thank God, my coaches, my teammates and my family,” the Astros first baseman said in November. by winning the Gold Glove at the Rawlings Gold Glove Awardswhich recognize the best defensive players at each position in the Major Leagues.

The concern of Cuban sports and music stars for the critical situation on the island has contributed to giving visibility to the complaints made by civil society activists about the human rights situation and the repression unleashed after the historic 11J protests in Cuba.

This Thursday, Malcom shared a video with his followers in which several of the cases of prosecutors requesting excessive sentences against the July 11 protesters in Cuba were collected.

“I ask all my followers to watch this video. I would be very grateful to all of you who would help me spread it and thus make it go viral. So that in this way the whole world sees the cruelty that exists in my country, Cuba, to cause of the dictatorship. Cuba needs freedom. Freedom for all political prisoners!“Wrote the member of Gente de Zona.

You can follow CyberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.