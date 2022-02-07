Raúl Molina is going to Telemundo? They assure that the new Univisión directive no longer wants the driver

the famous Raul de Molina still absent from the program “The fat and the skinny”a fact that has already given rise to all kinds of rumors and speculation, because throughout the week it has been Julian Gil who has taken his place.

While some assure that Cubans are enjoying some holidays in Spainothers say that he is isolated after giving positive to Covid-19However, a new hypothesis has been added to the list.

According to the show program Gossip No LikeRaúl de Molina could be “flirting” with Telemundo for one new hiringsince it seems that the new directors of Univisión do not agree with the exorbitant salary What does the presenter win?

In previous broadcasts, the journalist Javier Ceriani commented that Jorge Ramos, Lili Estefan Y Raul Molina have the highest salaries in the entire Hispanic entertainment industry and assured that this could become a problem after the changes made by the Televisa-Univision merger.

“Everything has to do with everything, and here televisa plays an important role, because Televisa does not want Raúl de Molina. Televisa arrives in Miami with three nominees, which are the three highest salaries in the industry at the moment. Jorge Ramos, Lili Estefan and Raúl De Molina”, affirmed the Argentine.

According to Ceriano, Televisa little by little he will review the salaries of each of the talents to decide who stays and who leaves and the Cuban knows it well, so he is now in talks with Telemundo to conduct new entertainment and tourism programs. Reason that would explain his long absence from the sets of Univisión.

“Televisa is entering and does not want them. And they are going to go little by little saying: ‘what are the highest salaries? This is no more’. The fat man knows it, he knows that those from Televisa do not want him, ”he said.

So far the information said by Ceriani has not been confirmed by neither of the two television stations, but the truth is that its co-host, Lili Estefan, has not been clear about the reasons for the absence of his partner. In the opinion of the public, the presenter has even been a bit mysterious about it.

