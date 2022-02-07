Raúl Torres confesses that he was not invited to the San Remo Festival in Cuba

the cuban musician Raul Torres He said he won’t perform San Remo Music Awards Festival in Havana, because he has not been invited by the organizers of the event.

“Well, I announce that I will not participate in that festival, San Remo, but because they have not invited me,” said the artist on his Facebook profile.

Facebook Raul Torres

In a second post on social networks, Torres joked that he does not know why there is so much controversy surrounding the departure of international artists from the event.

“But why so much fighting if none of them are Alejandro Sanz Remo?” he said, calling the prominent Spanish musician “another Ewok indoctrinated by Miami’s Darth Vaders.”

Facebook Raul Torres

Singer-songwriter Ray Fernández is another Cuban artist who was not invited to the San Remo Festival and who tries to make a joke of the debate generated in social networks for the resignation to participate of international musicians.

“The last one about the San Remo case. Given the absence of certain artists to the great event, Carlitos Lage and Ray Fernández will be kind enough to put on songs by Karel Gott and Demis Russos indistinctly. The thing is not to notice the void!”, Fernandez said on his Facebook profile.

Facebook Ray Fernandez

Torres and Fernández have demonstrated on multiple occasions their position of support for the regime. Now they try to joke about the controversy generated by the Festival, but some Internet users warn that there is “a thorn of rancor” in them because they were not really summoned.

In the midst of the current economic, political and social crisis that is hitting the country, the government allocates resources to this international event that it intends to turn into an attraction for tourism. The San Remo Festival is organized by Lis Cuesta, wife of the ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Cuban civil society acted in response to the call for the event. The activists and citizens used social media to alert international musicians that human rights violations are committed in Cuba and also asked them to abandon their participation.

Among the first to confirm that they would not be at the event was the Spanish duo Andy and Lucas, as well as the singer Alex Ubago. Later, the Mexican Kalimba confirmed that he would not sing in Havana and the same was done by the Italian singer and dancer Denise Faro.

Also among the Cuban talent there was event dropouts like that of the young singer Arlenys Rodriguez Lazo, who said that he should be consistent and not participate.

In addition, other Cuban artists who had been announced within the cast by the official press, said they knew nothing about it. Among them was Raul Paz and the rapper Telmary. Both said they did not know why they were announced.