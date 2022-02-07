Rayados de Monterrey defined a rival for fifth place in the Club World Cup

The Mexican team already has a rival for fifth place in the Club World Cup

February 06, 2022 10:05 p.m.

Despite the controversial and disastrous defeat suffered by Rayados de Monterrey against Al-Ahly of Egypt, the Mexicans remain in the United Arab Emirates to comply with the competition schedule. Those led by Javier Aguirre today met their rival for fifth place in the tournament.

In the second match of the first round of the World Cup, Al Hilal (Asian champion) and Al-Jazira (representative of the host country) defined the opponents in the first instance of Chelsea in the semifinals and Monterrey in the definition of fifth place on the podium championship end.

The Asian representatives trained by the Brazilian and former Monaco, Leonardo Jardim, traced their score against the Arab team and took the victory 6-1. Ighalo, Matheus Pereira, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Marega and Peruvian André Carrillo scored for Al Hilal; while Abdoulay Diaby had scored Al-Jazeera’s first goal.

In this way, the Rayados de Monterrey will culminate their performance in the current Club World Cup by facing Al-Jazira next Wednesday in the match for fifth place in the tournament that will take place at the luxurious Al-Nahyan Stadium. For his part, in the rest of the tournament Al-Ahly vs. Palmeiras and Al Hilal vs. Chelsea will be the semifinals of the World Cup and will be played between next Tuesday and Wednesday.