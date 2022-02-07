Real Madrid, without its top figures, receives Granada to remain firm in the leadership

2022-02-06

At 2:00 pm (Honduran time) and broadcast by Sky Sports, the whites, leaders with 50 points, will welcome this uncomfortable rival without two of their great figures and scorers: Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr.

The Real Madrid , which comes from being removed from the Copa del Rey weekdays, will close matchday 23 of the Spanish league at the Santiago Bernabeu when they face the grenade this afternoon.

The French centre-forward, Benzema, is out due to an injury to the back of his left thigh. The young Brazilian Vinicius also accumulated his fifth yellow card in the last game against Elche and is suspended.

To make up for the casualties, Carlo Ancelotti called up the 20-year-old youth squad for this match Juanmi Rate, which causes a sensation to be someone who measures 1.93 meters.

Ten days before the Champions League round of 16 clash against Paris SG, on February 15 at the Parc des Princes, Benzema He did not participate this Saturday in the group’s training this Saturday in Valdebebas, although he could be back for the next League match, against Villarreal.