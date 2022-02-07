Real Madrid would have desisted from signing Haaland

Midtime Editorial

Although the winter transfer market is over, the future of Erling Haland continues to give a lot to talk about, because now in England they assure that Real Madrid withdrew of the race to acquire the services of the Norwegian striker.

According to information from the British media Daily Starthe merengue set would have desisted in the signing of the ‘9’ of Borussia Dortmundthis with the aim of tie up in the next market to the French Kylian Mbappe.

The same media highlighted that in this situation, the Norwegian’s agent would have already contacted teams such as Man Utd, Manchester City, Chelsea Y Liverpool to tell them about the latest twist in the fight for their client.

It should be remembered that not only the teams of the premier league they would be interested in signing Haalandbecause also the staunch rival of Real Madrid, that is to say, the FC Barcelona I would have the jewel of the Bundesliga in my sights.

Haaland’s value

According to portal information Transfermarktthe current market value of Erling Haaland is 150 million euroswhich makes it stand as the Bundesliga Most Valuable Player and second in the world, only behind Mbappé. It is important to mention that the attacker has a contract with Dortmund until June 2024.