realme Pad, analysis and opinion | Technology

In the middle of 2012 the tablet market was eating the computer business. From television and the Internet we received an incessant bombardment of messages announcing that these large mobiles were the natural substitutes for the computer.

Did you have to write an email? On the tablet. Did you have to fill out a form from the university? With the tablet. Did you have to download some reports and read them before going to the office? With the tablet. The computer had become an obsolete and heavy piece of junk that succumbed to the versatility of the tablet.

This did not last long and the waters returned to their course, luckily. Now, a decade later, realme dares with its first tablet, the realme Pad, after four years of doing a great job with its smartphones.

And, after several weeks testing it, I tell you my opinion in this analysis of the realme Pad.

Characteristics Realme Pad Screen 10.4-inch LCD | WUXGA+ resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels | 60Hz | 224dpi | Brightness 360 nits Processor Mediatek Helio G80 RAM 3 / 6GB Storage 32 / 64 / 128GB Rear camera 8MP front cameras 8MP Battery 7,100mAh | 18W fast charge | 18W charger in the box connectivity WiFi 802.11 | 4G | Bluetooth 5.0 | GPS | USB Type-C Dimensions 6.9mm thick Weight 440 grams Operating system Android 11 + UIPad Price About 250 euros on Amazon

Simple, elegant and effective

First things first, that’s why we start with the design, since it’s the first thing you see, just what makes us form our first opinion before even turning it on.

The realme Pad does not stand out in any of its forms. At the millimeter level, the realme tablet measures 246.1 x 155.9 x 6.9 mm, which means that we are facing a tablet of the most normal size. And if we talk about the weight, I won’t even tell you, with its 440 grams.

The tablet is, as you can see in the photos, very simple. Large screen (10.4″), sharp edges, but quite contained, ideal for being able to hold the tablet calmly without leaving traces on the screen. And very pleasant to use on a daily basis.

The camera layout, like the rest of the design, is typical: A selfie camera centered at the top, and a single rear camera without a flash in the corner that protrudes a bit from the body.

For the rest, note that it is made of aluminum, which makes it very cool and pleasant to use, with the drawback that it slips a bit on flat surfaces. We can say that its design works, it is very comfortable to use and it fulfills its purpose. Good job from realme.

One more LCD, possibly its weakest point

With the arrival of AMOLED panels in the mid-range of mobiles, when we are faced with a basic LCD panel, the truth is that it shows. And not exactly for the better.

In the case of the realme Pad we have a 60 Hz IPS panel, with a resolution of 1,200 x 2,000 px which is more than enough, since it gives a density of 224 dpi. And what does all this result in? A correct visual experience, just that.

The panel doesn’t look bad at all, but it doesn’t stand out. Watching series with her is feasible if there is not much ambient light (the 360 ​​nits of brightness weighs heavily on it), while browsing or replying to emails can be done without a problem even on sunny days. As long as we are inside the house.

In no case does the screen weigh down the device, but it is true that it conveys basic mid-range sensations, when the rest of the device tries to differentiate itself a bit in that market. In its favor, it must be said that the color treatment is good, without saturating and without becoming cold..

It does not have HDR, which for those who want to use the tablet as a daily multimedia device can be an impediment, but, as we said, the performance is not bad in any case, but rather correct.

The four speakers and its Dolby Atmos compatibility make it sound great

The big surprise occurs in a section that is often forgotten: the sound. The realme Pad sounds great, and it’s all thanks to the four speakers it has and its work with Dolby Atmos.

I’ve watched entire movies, videos on YouTube, listened to music on Spotify, even tried audio test apps to localize sound. And in all these tests the tablet has responded with flying colors.

Although the screen does not stand out, the sound is so good that watching a marathon of episodes on Netflix is ​​worth it just because of how good it sounds. In some cases it surpasses (in quality, not in power) the built-in speakers of televisions such as Samsung or LG.

Rarely has a mobile device surprised me more than this Realme Pad in the audio section. All a demonstration of desire and quality in a point that many brands take as secondary.

A good Mediatek gaming but from 2020

There is one thing that usually annoys me a lot about entry-level and mid-range tablets, and that is that they both have very weak processors. Little powerful, already old and not even efficient.

In the range of 100 to 250 euros, all tablets are equipped with the most basic SoCs, is almost a normal. What makes the user experience is not, in any case, ideal. Rather than cut back from other sites, most brands save the bucks on the processor.

by seeing that the realme Pad uses the Mediatek Helio G80 my face drew a smile. It is true that it is not a high-end chip, but it is one of those that shows its face. Or at least that’s what I’ve seen in their day to day, playing and watching series.

Realme Pad Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Huawei MatePad 11 XiaomiPad 5 Processor | RAM Helium G80 SD 750G Unisoc Tiger T618 SD 662 SD 865 SD 860 Geekbench 5 Single 344 539 365 316 920 655 Geekbench 5 Multi 1,213 1925 1,305 1,406 3,234 2,625 AnTuTu 225,067 386,684 78,265 143,177 622,457 566,998 PC Mark 8,095 8,480 7,465 6,220 8,628 11,551

The processor is accompanied by 6.1 GB (I promise you that I did not invent that decimal, the tablet says so) and the realme UI for Pad operating system, in its version 1.0, which is Android 11. The only bad thing It seems that there will be no updates in the future. In general, the operation is not only correct, but it is fluid. As much as we could hope for.

As a negative point, what was said in the headline of the section: it is a mid-range gaming from the beginning of 2020. And that can weigh a bit on it, due to its 12nm construction, due to its low efficiency, and because it behaves well in games (once we have loaded the textures), but that’s it.

Realme Pad Galaxy Tab A8 LTE 2021 Galaxy Tab A7 2020 sequential write 201.96MB/s 106.92MB/s 72.29MB/s sequential read 232.72MB/s 205.82MB/s 248.06MB/s random write 17.87MB/s 14.36MB/s 13.30MB/s random read 14.76MB/s 11.45MB/s 14.32MB/s memory speed 4.89GB/s 3.19GB/s 4.44GB/s

This processor, for those who do not know, is a chip made up of 8 cores (2 Cortex-A75 cores at 2 GHz and 6 Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz) with a Mali G72 GPU. Nothing to write home about, but it still works with dignity.

Regarding its internal memory capacity, in our unit we were going with 128 GB, which was actually 101 GB once we took it out of the box. This gives us plenty of space, but for those who download movies nonstop, don’t worry, it has a microSDXC port so you can put the card you want.

And finally, we have the cameras. In the rear we have an 8 megapixel and in the front an 8 megapixel also, and in both cases the work they do is what is expected, unpretentious mid-range cameras.

For video calls or some casual photo, they are worth it, but they are not intended to be used very much (removing the detail shots from the back, where it does a very decent job, as seen with Grogu).

Good autonomy with its 7,100 mAh, the bad thing is to load it whole

The realme Pad with its 7,100 mAh is average, without standing out above or below, but it does a job, which would surely be better if its chip was not one of the gobblers of its generation (as we have said before, those 12 nm don’t help much).

My experience is more than 6 hours of continuous use watching serieswhich makes it ideal for those who have to make long trips and have long waiting times between planes and buses.

With a smoother use, more navigation and office automation, I have reached 7 hours. Of course, always with the brightness at 60% and 70% because otherwise the battery drops at an undesirable rate (at 100% brightness it barely reaches 5 hours).

The charging time goes to two and a quarter hours on averageAnd this is because the tablet supports the most basic fast charge: 18W. This is not a problem, but if we are in a hurry it can be frustrating. By the way, you can play while the tablet is charging, which is appreciated.

The only strange thing that the realme Pad has in this section is that, while at rest, the tablet consumes a lot. To the point that he can’t last even two days. So when you stop using it, from one day to the next, the most sensible thing is to turn it off directly.

The best of the mid-range currently by balance

Now we come to the moment of truth: is the realme Pad worth it? Of course. In its range, costing an average of 199 euros -with discounts- the model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory and 249 euros for the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

If we look at the competition, where Samsung, Lenovo and Huawei offer various models, the realme Pad shines as the most balanced. Screen, autonomy and sound. In all the sections it gives the type and, in some, it stands out without problem.

Removing the high consumption of the tablet at rest and how weak its cameras are, the realme Pad manages to hold its own against its rivalsbeing better than the entry ranges of Samsung and Lenovo without a doubt.

To highlight its good sound, the fluidity with which it moves on a day-to-day basis and its power in gaming, something rare to see below 250 euros.

If I had to buy you a tablet right now for a variety of uses and wanted to leave me enough money so that I would not have to change tablets in the next two years, the realme Pad with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage would be my choice over of all the competition.