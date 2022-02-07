Saints’ Alvin Kamara arrested after Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

The star was singled out for an assault that occurred in a Las Vegas nightclub, at the conclusion of the Pro Bowl

The star runner of the New Orleans Saints, Alvin Kamarawas arrested this Sunday afternoon in Las Vegasafter Pro Bowl of the NFL.

According to a police statement from Las Vegasat approximately 5:55 pm, the police presence was requested “at a local hospital, where a person was denouncing aggression. The victim reported having been attacked inside a nightclub” in the locality.

According to the same statement, police later determined that the suspect was Kamara. “He was located and taken into custody without further incident,” according to the statement. Kamara was booked into the detention center Clark County.

The police department warned that this is an “ongoing investigation” and asked the general public for help in providing information about the incident.

Kamara was elected to Pro Bowl for the fifth time in five years as a professional, all with the franchise of New Orleans.

He is coming off a season in which he played just 13 games, 10 of them starts, rushing for 898 yards and catching passes for another 439, plus nine offensive touchdowns.

During the Pro Bowl, Kamara did not carry, but did catch four passes for 23 yards in the loss of the NFC before the AFC by 41-35.

Kamara He just played the second season of a five-year, $75 million contract extension agreed to in September 2020.

