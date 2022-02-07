Samsung slides the sketches of a possible Galaxy Note with sliding screen

We do not know if one day the Galaxy Note will return, but if they do return, it will surely be with some differential design like the one in these Samsung sketches.

It’s been many months since the market fooled around with roll-up mobiles as an alternative to those folding designs that were not convincing, and even some manufacturers like OPPO even dared to show functional prototypes of a very interesting form factor, which unfortunately has not yet materialized in no smartphone with sliding mechanisms for its screen that we can try and buy.

At this point, and with its firm commitment to the Galaxy Z, it would be expected that Samsung would not compete here at the moment, although we already know the taste of South Koreans for opening new marketsadvance innovative concepts and, above all, put its foot in each market niche that arises.

So, thanks to MySmartPrice, we already know that Samsung is preparing a rollable smartphone with some kind of sliding mechanism for its flexible panel, also providing it with a specific hole for the S-Pen that could fit perfectly with the return of the Galaxy Note to catalogs.

We do not know if there will finally be a new Galaxy Note one day, but what we can say is that if they return, the Galaxy Note will return with differential technology such as that registered in this patent.

Samsung Galaxy S22, everything that is known so far

For now it’s just a succession of sketches that Samsung has registered in the world intellectual property office -WIPO, for its acronym in English-, although due to the amount of information it seems that the idea is quite advanced on the design tables of Suwon, where this device is surely being cooked with an eye not on this 2022, but for the next exercises when the technology is more mature.

We can tell you, looking at the images, that this hypothetical Galaxy Note with its revolutionary technology is capable of expand based on a sliding mechanism that hides part of your screenand that will allow both to extend the diagonal of the panel and keep the S-Pen stored and hidden in a compartment under the cameras.

In addition, it seems that Samsung recovers the essence of that Galaxy Note Edge for take advantage of the roll-up side of the screen, showing us an interface with notificationsaccess to quick settings or the clock, just as that misunderstood smartphone that served as a germ for curved screens.

It is clear then that Samsung remains fully confident in the evolution of its flexible Dynamic AMOLEDwho protected with his ultra thin glass already support the use of the S-Pen and make it possible for South Korean engineers to let their imagination run wild with a device like this.

We don’t know if it will come true in the future, but at least here we leave these sketches of a smartphone that would certainly be interesting… Will Samsung finally be the one to also launch roll-up mobiles?

This is how the first Samsung roll-up mobile is shown (in sketches), with its S-Pen and everything

Samsung makes more money than ever: 5G and folding phones are a success

Related topics: Mobile, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Technology

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!