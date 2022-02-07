Santiago Ormeño will be called for the double date against Uruguay and Paraguay

Santiago Ormeño was the victim of criticism in recent weeks for his poor performance against Ecuador for the Qualifiers. From the Peruvian National Team they consider that the striker has a lot of potential and will continue to be called by Ricardo Gareca for the double deck date against Uruguay and Paraguay.

