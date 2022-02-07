Santiago Ormeño will be called for the double date against Uruguay and Paraguay

Santiago Ormeño was the victim of criticism in recent weeks for his poor performance against Ecuador for the Qualifiers. From the Peruvian National Team they consider that the striker has a lot of potential and will continue to be called by Ricardo Gareca for the double deck date against Uruguay and Paraguay.

YOU CAN SEE: Ecuadorian press criticized their team for doing “theater” in Lima for Qualifiers

For what it indicates ESPN FCRicardo Gareca will give a list of local players on March 4 and it will be very extensive. Then, it will issue the final list on March 11 with all the players who were in the Playoffs process.

From the peruvian national team, consider that the union of the group will be fundamental to be able to face these two final matches that will determine the future of the bicolor in the World Cup in Qatar.

Santiago Ormeno, continues to have the confidence of Ricardo Gareca and will continue to use him with the Peruvian national team.

Peruvian national team: When do you play against Uruguay and Paraguay?

For the last double date of Qualifiers, the peruvian national team will face Uruguay in Montevideo on March 23 and then Paraguay in Lima on March 28.