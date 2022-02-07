Satellite images show Russia’s military deployment in Belarus

What would happen if Russia finally invades Ukraine? 3:39

(CNN) — New satellite images released by a US technology company appear to show that Russia’s military has stepped up its deployments to various locations in Belarus, a move that could worry Ukraine and NATO over fears the Kremlin is planning an incursion into territory. ukrainian

The deployments are likely related to joint exercises between Russian and Belarusian forces that are scheduled to start on Thursday. However, other photos show the establishment of camps near the Ukrainian border, hundreds of kilometers from where the exercises take place.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it is planning to attack Ukraine, despite Moscow’s massive troop deployment in the region. The Kremlin is believed to have amassed on Ukraine’s borders 70% of the military personnel and weapons Russia would need for a full-scale invasion, according to two US officials familiar with the latest intelligence estimates from Washington. However, it is not clear how long it would take for Russian forces to build up their capability, or if they would need full capability to invade.

The Maxar images — taken on Saturday — match videos recently posted on social media showing Russian forces moving through Belarus and setting up camps within a 20-mile radius of the Ukrainian border.

Some of the images show the Belarusian Luninets airfield, where Russian fighter jets have been deployed ahead of the exercises, dubbed Union Resolve 2022. The photos show Russian S-400 air defense systems and Su-25 attack aircraft at the airfield. . The Russian Defense Ministry released a video of the planes’ arrival at Luninets on Saturday.

One of the S-400 battalions traveled from Khabarovsk in Russia’s far east, a journey of more than 9,000 kilometers, according to Zvezda, a Russian Defense Ministry publication.

Other Maxar photos show Russian forces setting up some distance from where the maneuvers are planned, including in Rechitsa, a Belarusian town some 270 kilometers east of Luninets, near where the borders of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.

The force assembled there includes tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles.

The images show that several tented camps have been set up in Rechitsa for the first time. This fact and recent images of the area suggest a growing Russian presence there. Videos posted on social media show Russian troops entertaining the local population in Rechitsa, with music and demonstrations at an event called ‘Two Nations, One History, One People’.

Other Maxar images show a growing Russian presence southwest of Rechitsa, and less than 25 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, in rural areas near the city of Yelsk.

Maxar believes that the deployment near Yelsk includes short-range Iskander ballistic missiles, which have a range of about 400 kilometers.

Analysts from IHS/Janes, a military intelligence firm, believe there are elements of at least three Russian tactical battalions in Yelsk.

The huge troop deployment caused alarm among US and European leaders. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that Moscow’s deployment to Belarus is the largest since the Cold War.

A European diplomat called the concentration of forces “big, big concern,” saying it would be the missing piece for Moscow to launch a swift attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, which is less than two hours from the Belarusian border. .

Based on publicly available weather calculations, the optimal time for a Russian invasion would be while there is a hard freeze on the ground, so that heavy equipment can be easily moved. US officials said Putin would understand that he has to move before the end of March.

The White House, however, has stopped saying that a possible Russian invasion is “imminent” due to concerns that the term suggests that President Vladimir Putin has already made up his mind to invade Ukraine.

“We still don’t know if he’s made a decision,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week.

CNN’s Barbara Starr, Jennifer Hansler and Joshua Berlinger contributed to this report.