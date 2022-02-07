Scandal at Ajax! Overmars resigns after coming to light…

It is undeniable that the last years of Ajax have been the best in recent history. The Dutch club managed to return to a prestigious place in European football, even reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League recently. Much of his sporting success is due especially to the work done by Marc Overmars, director of football, who was key in the entity’s project.

Due to a series of inappropriate behaviors, the manager decided to leave his position in the Netherlands and this was confirmed by the team itself through an official statement. “The director of football affairs, Marc Overmars, will leave Ajax with immediate effect. He made this decision after discussions in recent days with the Supervisory Board and the General Manager Edwin van der Sar and communicated them”, published the institution on its official website.

Less than a week before the start of the round of 16 of the most important tournament at club level in Europe, an instance that Ajax reached with full victories in the group stage, this news means a very hard blow for a group that essence has been marked with the seal of the former FC Barcelona thanks to the work done.

“I’m ashamed. I didn’t realize I was crossing the line with this, that became clear to me in the last few days. I apologize. For someone in my position, this behavior is unacceptable. It’s too late. I see no other option than to leave Ajax”, explained the former Ajax manager himself in an official statement about the scandal that occurred in his environment.

multiple suitors

Naturally, Overmars’ passage through the Champions multi-champion did not go unnoticed and vThere have been several clubs that have shown interest in getting their services. In fact, Joan Laporta himself, president of the Barça club, had him on his agenda to occupy the position currently occupied by Mateu Alemany, whose work has also been excellent since his arrival at the entity.