Sebastián Giovinco, who trained with Toronto, will be a new Sampdoria player

When it looked like Toronto FC’s prodigal son Sebastian Giovinco was back in the Canadian city for the upcoming MLS season, Everything indicates that in the end there was no agreement, since the Italian soccer player would leave the training sessions of the box led by Bob Bradley, to return to his native country.

According to Gianluca DiMarzio, a reporter for Sky Sports in Italy, the attacker who was selected for Italy would sign as a free player with Sampdoria, this after the severe injury suffered by Manolo Gabbiadini, and that would take him away from the courts for several months.

Giovinco is out of contract since leaving Al-Hilal in August 2021 and recently started training with the Toronto FC club. from MLS as a ‘guest’ to stay in shape, and looking to strike a deal with the Canadians.

A Toronto landmark

The 35-year-old will return to Italy for the first time since wearing Juventus colors in 2015. That same year, he left the Italian institution to play for Toronto, where he became an emblem.

With those of the country of the ‘Maple Leaf’ managed to score 83 goals in all competitions, being an important piece in that runner-up they achieved in the Concacaf Champions League, where they lost to Chivas, but defeated other greats from Mexico, such as América and Tigres.