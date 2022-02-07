SEC tries to short Musk after his Twitter poll on whether or not he should sell Tesla shares | markets

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEQfor its acronym in English) sent a summons to Tesla last November, reminding him that he must control the use of Twitter by its founder and top manager, Elon Musk. This has been assured by the electric car manufacturer itself on Monday, according to information collected by Reuters.

This SEC slap on the wrist came just after the South African-born businessman decided to take a Twitter poll on whether or not he should sell part of the Tesla stock he owns. Finally, in the poll, his followers decided that he should sell 10% of his shares and Musk began to get rid of them. A month later, in December 2021, Musk assured that he had already sold that percentage.

After that survey, the value of the electric car manufacturer began to plummet on the stock market, as it triggered a massive sale of company shares, which has since lost approximately 25% of its value.

In this way, the SEC tries again to tie the eccentric businessman short, after in 2018 the market regulator and the company reached an agreement to control what Musk said on Twitter. That pact came after the manager announced on that social network that he was willing to buy the entire company at a price of $420 per share and that he had the financing to get the manufacturer to stop trading on the stock market. In turn, Musk then stated that he had the support of an investor to carry out the operation.

Finally, the SEC determined that the businessman did not have the support of any investor and that he knew that this operation, which was never carried out, was plagued with uncertainties. After the scandal, in September 2018, the regulator forced the manager to abandon the presidency of Tesla (although he remained as CEO) and fined him 40 million dollars, a payment that was shared equally between the company and Musk.