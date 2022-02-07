Senegal, champion of the African Cup of Nations! Mane beat Salah

Midtime Editorial

After complementary time and extra time, the Final of the African Cup of Nations was forced to penalties in which Senegal historically beat Egypt.

Sadio Mane became the hero after miss a penalty in regular time and hit the championship, the first for his country.

“I would change the Champions League to win the African Cup”, were the words of Mane a few years ago when he was crowned in the Champions League with Liverpoolwho precisely beat the other great figure of the Reds, Mohammed Salah.

Today the player was able to celebrate the title with his countrymen in a historic match that after a 0-0, the penalties defined with a 4-2 in favor of Senegal.

From villain to hero

With just seven minutes left on the clock, a penalty in favor of the Senegalese team was scored and the veteran Mane He took the ball to collect from the eleven steps.

Mohamed Abou Gabal ‘Gabaski’ stopped the charge of Mane to give life to Egypt and company. The goalkeeper guessed the direction of the striker’s shot.

Senegal He won his first continental title in history with Mane with a claimed element and Mendy become a hero by saving two shots the first to abdel and the second to Lasheen.

