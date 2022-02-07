Sexy mom! Adamari López wears a heart attack bikini on her vacation with Alaïa

Amid the rumors of his return to soap operas and after having recovered from Covid-19, Adamari Lopez took a short vacation Punta Canain Dominican Republicnext to his little daughter Alaia.

On this occasion, the beautiful driver took advantage of the sun and sand to reveal her attractive figure with a spectacular white bikini and that has revealed her impressive transformation since the actress lost weight.

Mother and daughter traveled to celebrate the birthday of a close friend since last Friday and have spent the weekend on the island, enjoying the heavenly beaches and a show in the big top Circus of the Sun.

In her Facebook account, the presenter of “Today” shared a video of her daughter’s reaction to learning that they would be visiting Punta Cana. Both she and her little girl were excited at the airport shortly before leaving.

Throughout these days, the Puerto Rican has shared some of her moments during her stay in the Caribbean country, including a tour of her luxurious hotel room at Margaritaville Island Reserve Resorts.

It was precisely in one of her Instagram stories that the “gold shortie” showed a photograph in which she models a white strapless swimsuitwhich undoubtedly suits her wonderfully with her new curves.

Will Adamari López return to soap operas?

In a show program broadcast Gossip No Likethe drivers Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain commented that the departure of Adamari López and Chiquibaby from Today.

According to rumors, the Puerto Rican would be considering return to soap operas with a project in which he could star villain of history

Given this, the journalist Mandy Fridmann approached the actress’s publicists, Latin Iconsto confirm or deny the information, who said they have not received any notification in this regard.

