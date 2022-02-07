Sign up for Google’s virtual course on digital marketing for free – Teach me about Science

Acquire the basic knowledge of digital marketing with the online certified course “Fundamentals of Digital Marketing” accredited by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB). The course is available on the platform Google Activate free of charge and is aimed at all audiences because it is basic, that is, prior knowledge is not required.

The course does not establish certain schedules, on the contrary, it can be accessed in an unlimited way, the pace of learning is at the discretion of the user himself, however, a duration of 40 hours is estimated to complete it. It contains specific topics developed in a practical and effective way, to provide the participant with a more complete and pleasant experience.

Among the main topics are: how to analyze data, metrics, online marketing strategies, how to create high-value content, obtain potential customers, use display advertising, the main tools of electronic commerce, local or email marketing, how to create basic pages, advertising strategies, the SEO process, SEM search engine marketing, creating high-demand websites, video ads, selecting digital channels correctly, the rise of Internet video, which keywords work and which ones no, payment processing, order management, making yourself understood abroad, the necessary support systems, international deliveries and more.

At the end, after completing the course and passing the final exam, you are awarded a certificate that you can attach to your resume or LinkedIn profile. By obtaining this certificate you will be demonstrating your qualities and mastery of the basic concepts of digital marketing, which in turn will lead you to boost your career and access greater job opportunities in the business environment.

A special program created by instructors of Google and includes videos, tutorials, tests, exercises and readings. It is based on the following curriculum

UNIT 1. Opportunities in the digital medium

UNIT 2. Recommended first steps for success

UNIT 3. How to develop online presence?

UNIT 4. Business strategy planning

UNIT 5. Search engine discovery and promotion

UNIT 6. Improve your campaigns

UNIT 7. Promotion and customers locally

UNIT 8. Social networks

UNIT 9. Possibilities of the mobile world

UNIT 10. Take advantage of mobile devices

UNIT 11. Apply content marketing

UNIT 12. Email connection to marketing

UNIT 13. Website

UNIT 14. display advertising

UNIT 15. Get the most out of your videos

UNIT 16. How does web analytics work?

UNIT 17. convert data in statistics

UNIT 18. Create your first online store

UNIT 19. Internationalize your business