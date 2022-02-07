Smarphone: what happened to the Movistar Private Network (RPM) and the Claro Private Network (RPC)? | Technology

A few years ago, making calls from one cell phone to another meant paying a very high rate. For this reason, the main mobile phone operators in Peru launched the Movistar Private Network (RPM) and the Claro Private Network (CPR), two very popular services that offered various benefits, including the ability to make unlimited calls at very low prices. What happened to them? Here we tell you.

To answer this question, The Republic got in touch with Lorena Bentín, Fixed and Mobile Commercial Development Manager of Movistar Peru, who gave us some details about how RPM worked, what its main benefits were and why this service disappeared a few years ago.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: would you like to learn the secret trick to activate the app’s ‘secret camera’?

According to the Movistar spokesperson, the RPM was launched at the beginning of 2000 and began as a benefit for business clients, which was extended to residential clients. Bentín indicated that it was a great alternative, at a time when the costs of cell phone calls were a lot higher than today.

“It offered the possibility of unlimited communication to both landlines and mobiles of the Movistar network, at a significantly lower cost, with discounts of up to 50%. In addition to his cell phone number, the user had an RPM number, which was preceded by a #”, he indicated.

What happened to the RPM?

According to the representative of Movistar in Peru, the entry of more operators to the Peruvian market allowed “interconnection rates to be reduced”. Furthermore, with the advent of smartphones, customers “changed their way of consumption” and they valued data to surf the internet more than unlimited calls, forcing the company to deliver more data at lower prices.

“With lower rates and the availability of unlimited calling plans at lower prices, RPM was no longer necessary. [,,,] Five years ago a user paid S/29 soles for 100MB, and for that price today they receive 6GB of mobile internet”, stated Lorena Bentín

And the Claro RPC?

Like Movistar, Claro also launched its Red Privada Claro (RPC) so that its clients can communicate with other people (from the same operator) at reduced rates. We tried to contact a company spokesperson to find out what had happened to this service, but they would not answer our questions.

In an article published by El Comercio, it is detailed that, in June 2017, Claro made a upgrade for your PRC customers (those with the highest consumption), who were going to have better benefits such as being able to make unlimited calls, not only to Claro customers, but also to other operators.

Reviewing Claro Peru’s website, the only mention of the Clear Private Network We find it in the “Mobile business benefits” section. Several packages offered by the operator appear on the page, among them we have the RPC that would now be focused more on companies.

Claro Peru website. Photo: clear capture.com.pe

Claro Peru website. Photo: clear capture.com.pe

“With the Claro Private Network you will have unlimited communication with the lines that are part of the Claro Private Network and you will also be able to call other destinations by making prepaid recharges. Our RPC includes Claro landlines, to which you can also call unlimitedly at no additional cost. All calls to RPC lines are not deducted from the balance of free soles or minutes of your plan”, can be read on its official website.