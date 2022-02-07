Sofía Vergara heats Instagram sharing photos of her years as a model

Before becoming known worldwide with her role as Gloria Delgado in the legendary comedy “Modern family”the actress Sofia Vergara He had already carved out a successful career as a model and the visible face of advertising campaigns as famous as the ones he used to launch. Pepsi three decades ago.

Far from having buried in his memory that significant chapter of his artistic career -related to his early days in the United States- in which he lived in Miami after having left his native Colombia behind, the 49-year-old actress had no qualms about rescuing some of her most explosive photos from yesteryear for their traditional ‘Throwback Thursdays’ Instagram.

In her latest album of images, the television star appears visibly younger, although the physical differences with Sofia now are minimal, everything is said, and sheathed in a bikini that certainly leaves very little to the imagination. Her beauty and, above all, the power she displays in front of the camera explain why she became one of the most sought-after models of the time, before making her leap to Hollywood.

Currently, Sofía Vergara is preparing to play Griselda Blanco in a new Netflix miniseries. about the life and questionable work of the former leader of the Medellin cartel. It is one of the most ambitious and demanding projects of the actress’s career, a challenge that has her excited and highly motivated.

“This has been one of my most exciting projects for years! I feel very happy to be part of this new movement of new job opportunities for Latino actors. And in my case, to be able to work together with a director and an incredible cast of Latin Americans. Being able to bring this story to life is a dream come true. Thank you all!” Sofia recently wrote on that social network.

You may also like:

-Sofía Vergara Confirmed as Judge on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”