Sofía Vergara shares a PHOTO of the SCAR that caused her cancer; she seeks to make her fans aware

One of the most popular actresses Hollywood shared a photo of one of the marks on his body.

Is about Sofia Vergara published an image on his social networks in which he shows the scar left after suffering from thyroid cancer.

Through the image, the Colombian showed part of her fight against the terrible disease and that it left a mark on his neck.

The star of “modern-family“He suffered from cancer at 28 years and was detected in time thanks to a routine check.

“At 28 years old, cancer was not a word I expected to hear. It was just a routine annual checkup. However, the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word would become part of my story,” he wrote.

In said image, the beautiful actress looks posing with a recording camera where her scar is visible with which seeks to raise awareness in their fans.

He also told about all the hours he had to spend in his radiation treatment: “Eventually I went into surgery. Today, I can say that I am a survivor Of cancer”.

Likewise, he confessed the meaning behind the photo he chose to talk about the delicate subject: “It was my first acting class after being diagnosed and receive treatment.

“Seeing my scar on my throat reminds me blessed I felt that day, and every day since,” he added.

In addition, he stressed that it is important prevention in this type of disease to have an early diagnosis.

“I am very lucky and I am very grateful to to be able to tell my story and say that early prevention is extremely important. Schedule your annual review if you haven’t already,” she concluded.

