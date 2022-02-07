Spotify CEO condemns Joe Rogan’s use of racial slurs

Spotify announces changes to the platform after controversy 0:53

(CNN Business) — Spotify CEO Daniel Ek addressed Joe Rogan’s earlier use of racial slurs on Sunday night, telling company staff in a memo that while he found the comments “incredibly hurtful” and inconsistent with the company values, I didn’t think “muting” the podcaster was the answer.

Ek’s comments come as Spotify faces an unprecedented crisis over Rogan’s rhetoric on race and COVID-19 that has engulfed the company in controversy and prompted a growing number of artists and podcasters to leave the platform. .

Rogan, who last week vowed to make things better when discussing issues related to the pandemic, apologized Saturday morning after a video compilation of himself using the n-word was shared widely on social media. .

Rogan said that he is “not racist” and that he had not used such language in recent years. He admitted in an Instagram video posted to his account that he acted inappropriately, though he said videos spread online took him out of context.

Rogan admitted, however, that “whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say, ‘I’m not a racist,’ you f*ck her up, and I clearly f*ck her up.”

Spotify (SPOT) reached an agreement in 2020 with Rogan to exclusively stream his immensely popular podcast on their platform. The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal was worth more than $100 million.

In his note to company staff on Sunday night, which Spotify provided to CNN Business, Ek said he would commit “an incremental investment of $100 million for music licensing, development and marketing (artists and songwriters) and audio content from historically marginalized groups.

Harry and Meghan ask for changes to Spotify for misinformation about covid-19 1:11

However, it’s unclear if such action will quell controversy related to Rogan. Critics have called for much tougher measures including Rogan’s firing.

Ek said Sunday night that Rogan’s comments “do not represent the values ​​of this company” and that Spotify had “engaged in discussions with Joe and his team about some of his show’s content, including his history of using racially insensitive language.” “.

“After these discussions and his own reflections, he decided to remove a number of episodes from Spotify,” Ek said.

More than 100 episodes of Rogan’s show were removed from the podcaster’s library, according to JRE Missing, a website that tracks the show.

Ek apologized to the staff for how the controversy “continues to impact” each of them.

“I am deeply sorry that you are carrying so much burden,” Ek said. “I also want to be transparent in setting the expectation that in order to achieve our goal of becoming the global audio platform, these types of disputes will be unavoidable.”

Spotify’s CEO said balancing “creator expression with user safety” is something he’s been thinking about and that he’s asked teams to “expand the number of outside experts” they consult with about such efforts.

Ek and Spotify have been trying unsuccessfully for weeks to put an end to the controversy related to Rogan’s podcast.

Neil Young was the first recording artist to request that his music be removed from the platform on January 25. Joni Mitchell followed soon after and other musicians and podcasters have continued to join the growing boycott.