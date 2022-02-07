Streets named after Dominicans in NY

Within the city of New York, specifically, in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx, where the largest amount of the Dominican diaspora is concentrated, there are around 30 streets named after characters who stood out both in the Dominican Republic and in the United States. United.

Diario Libre had access to the City Council database, with the name changes that have been approved throughout New York in the last five years.

The document shows the new names of the streets with their intersections, the biography of each of them, and the councilman who introduced the proposal for the renaming.

From 2016 to date, more than 150 streets in New York have been renamed. In 2021, a total of 20 streets were named after Dominicans, including Plaza Duarte, and Plaza Quisqueya. While in the margin of one year, from 2021 to 2022, 10 streets named after Dominicans were approved in Upper Manhattan.

For now, there are still two proposals pending approval: Oscar de la Renta Street, and Johnny Ventura Street.

The following streets were named for the responsibility they took with their community, some names may not be familiar to you, but here is a brief biography of them for you to know.

Santiago Ceron Streetlocated between Sherman Avenue and Sickles Street

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/05/a-man-with-a-black-suit-cb46639d.jpg

Cerón was a Dominican singer, songwriter and producer who became known in The Dominican Voice, the official station and TV channel at the time of Trujillo. One of the first singers to have international projection, especially in Latin communities in New York.

At the age of 22, he graduated as a lyrical tenor at the School of Fine Arts. Upon arriving in the United States, specifically in New York City, he met Arsenio Rodríguez, who initiated him into the vocal performance of Cuban musicals.

He worked as a merengue singer in the orchestra of louis kalaff and his Alegres Dominicanos, as well as being a singer and güira player in the orchestra of Johnny Pacheco.

Corporal Marine Ramona M. Valdez Waylocated on the corner Fordham Road and Grand Concourse

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/05/ramona-m-valdez-with-suit-and-hat-on-her-head-f6fe56d6.jpg

Her mother came to the United States when Valdez was just a child. She enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 to help her mother with her expenses.

In 2005, she was deployed to Iraq as a member of the Headquarters Battalion in support of Operation Iraqi Liberation. While serving with the Women’s Search Force, her convoy was returning to Camp Fallujah, when a suicide bomber in a car crossed a road and swerved directly into the convoy, setting off a massive explosion that killed Valdez and two other women and three men. , and seriously burned seven other women. When she was killed, she was three days short of her 21st birthday.

Flor Maria Miolan Waylocated on the northeast corner of W.184th St. and Audubon Avenue in Manhattan

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/05/una-persona-con-la-boca-abierta-36b68ce5.jpg

A native of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, in 1962 she had to leave the country seeking safety from the dictatorial regime that was lived in the country by Rafael Leónidas Trujillo. Valentín was wanted for speaking out against the dictator’s cruelty to children. She was on Molina’s hit list to be killed.

He took refuge in the United States. In New York City he lived in a room on 172nd Street and when he was able to save he moved to 184th Street.

Her youngest daughter was born with Down Syndrome and by not institutionalizing her she created a home for other needy children and raised them all together. She provided a safe haven for the children of the homeless, street workers, the mentally ill and drug addicts and raised over 100 children.

Emmanuel Frías Way, located on a section of Quimby Avenue on the corner of Castle Hill Avenue

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/05/a-man-with-glasses-and-a-vase-0e2676ab.jpg

He was a native of Villa Riva, he was known among the residents of the Bronx for being a baseball coach, mentor and recruiter for the Seahawks. He helped his community by supplying medical clinics, restoring homes for the needy, and giving away hundreds of backpacks of school supplies for children.

Frías Araujo had a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, graduated from the University of New York College.

Normandy Maldonado way, located at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and 167th Street in Manhattan

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/05/image-in-black-and-white-of-a-person-with-the-mouth-open- fe1a4e6d.jpg

Recognized for being one of the pioneers in the development of Dominicans in the US, she worked to promote Dominican culture in New York. She was a driving force in the rise of Dominicans in culture, music, dance and film.

Born in Santiago de los Caballeros in 1929, he moved to the United States in 1960 as a member of the Cuban film “Search for that man”, produced by the Caribbean Theater Alliance.

In the Big Apple, she worked as a seamstress to be able to support herself financially, later she developed as a dancer, teacher and community activist. Together with her sister, in 1962 she founded the group “Mambo Girls” now “Ballet Quisqueya”.

In addition to a street in Upper Manhattan, a post office was renamed in honor of Normandía Maldonado. She was also one of the founders of the first Dominican parade in New York City.

Miguel Melenciano way, located at the intersection of Broadway and 213

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/05/a-man-with-jacket-and-tie-c71b4044.jpg

He was a renowned Dominican lawyer and journalist in New York City. He recognized for being supervisor of the Central Electoral Board, in constituency one of the United States.

He participated in shows staged by the JCE at the United Palace theater in Upper Manhattan and different places in New Jersey, Florida and Puerto Rico to motivate Dominican citizens living abroad to participate in elections organized in the country.

Victor Victor Street, located at the intersection of 178th Street and Fort Washington Avenue

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/05/a-man-with-mustache-and-hat-4e91dce4.jpg

The singer began his artistic life as a composer in 1968 writing the songs “Como tú, una flor” and “El camino de los lovers” better known as “La casita”.

Víctor Víctor, was an artist who influenced Dominicans residing in New York City because of the teachings, dreams, and struggles that Dominicans face as immigrants.

The street was named in his name for the years he spent residing on it.

Carlos Cooks Street, located at the intersection of 166th and Broadway in Upper Manhattan

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/05/image-in-black-and-white-of-a-man-with-a-suit-and-tie- 1d319239.jpg

This Dominican was highlighted for being a benchmark in the fight for the rights of minorities and the African-American community in the United States. He was an assistant to the legendary Malcolm X, one of the most important African-American figures in the United States.

He was born in Santo Domingo and immigrated to the United States in 1929. He was known for his love of sports and his experience in boxing, and was a key link in the history of African-American nationalism between Marcus Garvey and Malcolm X.

He managed the UNIA Advanced Division after the deportation of Marcus Garvey and founded the African Nationalist Pioneer Movement.

In 1941 he founded the African Nationalist Pioneer Movement (ANPM), the goal was to turn it into “an educational, inspiring, instructive, constructive and expansive society, composed of people desirous of achieving a progressive, dignified, cultural, fraternal and racial fellowship among peoples. Africans of the world”.

Duarte Square, located in Lower Manhattan

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/05/a-man-in-front-of-a-building-4edd309a.jpg

It is a triangular park in Lower Manhattan, New York. It was named in this way because in 1978 the Consulate of the Dominican Republic dedicated a statue to the father of the country Juan Pablo Duarte.

Plaza Quisqueya, located between Dyckman Street between Broadway and Seaman

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/05/calle-con-señales-de-transito-645a6ac0.jpg

It is an open center that belongs to the Open Streets program or open streets.

This street was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, now it will be permanently closed to make way for free activities such as yoga and nutrition classes. Residents can enjoy Monday through Friday from 8 to 5 pm. After this time the restaurants will be able to use the space.

Other Dominicans whose names have been immortalized on the streets of New York Hermanas Mirabal Street, located at the intersection of 168th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Upper Manhattan

Carmen Georgina Acosta-Cruz Street, located on the northeast corner of Broadway and West 180th Street

February 27th Street, located at the intersection of 181st Street and Amsterdam Avenue

Rafael A. Estévez Street, located at 183, between Wadsworth and Audubon avenues

Pedro “Bullumba” Landestoy Street, located at the intersection of 166 St. Nicholas Avenue

Rafael Corporán de los Santos Street, located on the southeast corner of 176t and Broadway Avenue

Calle Luis “el terror” Díaz, located at the intersection of Audubon and Amsterdam avenues in Upper Manhattan

Calle Dr. Narsy Michelén, located at the intersection of 166th and Audubon Avenue

Calle Flor María Miolán, located on the northeast corner of 184th and Audubon Avenue

Mary Jane Matos Street, located at 170th Street, between Broadway and Forth Washington Avenues Merlin Germán Street, located at the southwest corner of 189th Street and St. Nicholas

Juan Rodríguez Street, located between 159th and 218th streets in Upper Manhattan

Calle Sargento José Enrique Ulloa, located at the intersection of Calle 177 and Avenida Audubon

Altagracia Diloné Levat Street, located at 166th Street, between St. Nicholas and Audubon avenues

Matty Alou Street, located at the intersection of Isham Street and Seaman Avenue in northern Manhattan

Plaza Luis Peña Jr., at the intersection of 172nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan

Calle Freddy Beras-Goico, located at 175th Street, between Broadway and Wadsworth Avenues

Flight 587, located on the northeast corner of 181st Street and Amsterdam Avenue

_____

*Write your concerns, suggestions and comments to redaccionusa@diariolibre.com.