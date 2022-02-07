SUCCESS – Bad Bunny is the most listened to artist on all music platforms

Puerto Rican Bad Bunny became the most successful artist globally on all music platforms currently combined this Sunday.

In this way, the Puerto Rican urban artist surpasses The Weekend in the list of points of the “Global Digital Artist Ranking”, according to the page of the musical ranking.

The list includes the platforms of Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, Shazam and Deezer.

And according to said list, Bad Bunny has 3,942 points, while The Weekend 3,924.

These are followed by Ed Sheeran, Adele, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, also Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro and Stephanie Beatriz.

Bad Bunny’s 3,942 points are added to Apple Music (1,604), Spotify (1,759), iTunes (16), YouTube (349), Shazam (22) and Deezer (192).

According to the ranking page on kworb.net, Bad Bunny’s second album, “YHLQMDLG (Yo Hago Lo Que Me Dé La Gana), is number one on Apple Music in Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Nicaragua , Paraguay and Peru.

Likewise, the single “Lo Siento BB”, in which the Mexican Julieta Venegas and the Puerto Rican music producer Tainy collaborate, is number one on Spotify in eight countries: the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Paraguay.

Other Puerto Rican artists that appear in this list are Lin-Manuel Miranda (22), Farruko (33), Jhay Cortez (39), Anuel AA (58), Myke Towers (65), Mora (94) and Justin Quiles (99). .

Bad Bunny will continue his current performance tour next Wednesday at the Ball Arena in Boulder, Colorado.

Then, it will have six presentations in the state of Texas, to then continue the tour through other states of the United States.

These presentations are the most recent of the Puerto Rican artist since he offered two special concerts – December 10 and 11 – at the Hiram Bithorn stadium in San Juan.

These shows included the participation of various guest artists, including Daddy Yankee, Residente, J Balvin, Jhay Cortez, Arcángel, Jowell y Randy, Ñengo Flow, Myke Towers, Romeo Santos, Nio García, among others.