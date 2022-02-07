Summary America vs. San Luis (2-3). goals

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 05.02.2022 21:14:19





The Athletic Saint Louis showed up at the Aztec stadium in view of America with the label of fragile, with 11 games in a row without winning in Liga MX and last but not least without a coach, and despite all that they painted the face of the Eagles by defeating them 3-2 in a game in which the score fell short And it could have been more bulky.

America he had no head or tail, he was an absolute disaster up and down, especially in his defensive sector, where they showed their shortcomings and these were taken advantage of by San Luis to hurt the goal of Memo Ochoa, who if it were not for him the potosinos would have scored more goals.

The azulcrema debacle began very early, in a set piece play Unai Bilbao vaccinated them with an accurate header against the weak mark of the defense when the clock barely marked the minute 6.

The goal was a hard blow to the American chest, the reinforcements that started the game as Juan Otero and Jonathan dos Santos were lost in the field and luckily for the Eagles the VAR he controversially annulled what could have been the second in San Luis.

The break was of little use to the team Solari, because far from being seen better in the complementary part, the saint Louis continued doing what he wanted and the defense of the America it became a true carnival of fallas.

The second goal was the work of Abel Hernández and it was thanks to a very serious mistake Jordan Silva, who did not know how to get out in time for the out of place and left everything to the Uruguayan so that with the open goal he could only push the ball.

In seven minutes the San Luis killed those from Coapa, the charrúa’s goal was at 64′ and at 71 in a lethal counterattack Berterame ended the match.

Already towards the end, desperation took hold of the azulcremas players and Miguel Layun he was expelled. Already with 10 men for the third consecutive game the America found two goals through Roger Martinez and Henry Martin that made up the fall somewhat.