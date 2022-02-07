Summary Atlas vs. Santos (2-1). goals

John Manuel Figueroa

Guadalajara Jalisco / 06.02.2022 20:03:51





The Championitis does not appear in Atlas who is serious in this Closure 2022 because he added his third triumph to the beat Santos Laguna 2-1 in duel of brothers Orlegi Group.

Diego Cocca’s team continues to climb positions, it is already second place with 10 points, tied with leader Puebla and took advantage of the fact that the lagoons do not have a good time to beat them. Santos is penultimate general and things are not going well for the technician’s pupils, Pedro Miguel Faria Caixinha.

Atlas he played well, he had several chances, he only scored two goals, but they continue to take steps forward. The match started with Saints lagoon knocking on the door and at minute 11, Brian Lozano took a free kick that deflected Camilo Andres Vargas, athlete goalkeeper.

The Guadalajara responded with two arrivals, although none was a goal, since Diego Barbosa Faith was believed at 17′ with a distant shot that Carlos Acevedo put out and at 23′, Julian Quinones He received a long diagonal and the Colombian released the shot that went through one side.

At 24′ came a very clear Santos Laguna when Lozano tried inside the area and Martin Nervo he took her out on the line when it seemed that the marker was opened.

It was at 27′ when nerve scored on goal Saints and made it 1-0. It was on a corner kick for the Foxes, Julio Furch’s header that Tincho deflected to open the scoring. At first there had been an own goal by Alan Cervantes, but the Argentine’s score was confirmed.

Before the break came the best goal of the match. It was already 45′, Vargas made a long clearance that furch went down, left her in Jairo Torres who turned it on first and made it 2-0 for Atlas.

In the second part, Vargas took the goal from Lozano when saving a distant shot. It seemed that they were like that but at 81′, Harold Preciado scored another great goal by accommodating the ball from “English” and making the final 2-1.

Before the final whistle, Quinones made the stick shake Santos Laguna, which was saved from the third, but not from defeat.