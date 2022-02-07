Suspect Stabs His Cousin to Death in West New York, NJ – NBC New York

A twenty-something from West New York is accused of stabbing his cousin to death early Sunday morning.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Edman Arnulfo Chipix, was arrested later Sunday at the Jersey City District Attorney’s Office, Hudson County District Attorney Esther Suarez said Monday.

Chipix and the victim, whose identity was not released, were roommates, according to the Jersey City District Attorney’s Office. However, the forces of order did not reveal what motivated the attack between cousins.

Arnulfo Chipix is ​​accused of homicide, possession of a weapon (knife) for illegal purposes and illegal possession of a weapon. He will be held in the Hudson County Jail pending his first appearance.

West New York police responded to 6414 Dewey Avenue after receiving a report of an injured man just after 5 a.m. Sunday. Officers found the victim at the scene with an apparent stab wound to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Suarez credited the Hudson County District Attorney’s Office Homicide Unit with the investigation and arrest with the assistance of the West New York Police Department.