Table of positions of the Torneo Clausura 2022: Victoria is still at the top and Real España is last

Admin 6 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 25 Views

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The third day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament consolidated Victoria at the top with their third consecutive win after beating Platense 0-2 at the Excelsior stadium in Puerto Cortés.

Salomón Nazar’s team adds 9 points to continue leading the championship, leaving Platense sunk in the general table of the National League with 9 units, 7 from Real Sociedad and 9 from Honduras Progreso.

The activity began in Danlí, where Olimpia in the debut of its Argentine coach Pablo Lavallén thrashed Progressives 3-0 to reach 6 points, in second place. Honduras Progreso is eighth with three units.

Vida was in fourth place with 5 points after beating Marathon 3-0, which is third with 6.

Motagua rose to sixth place in the standings with 4 points thanks to their first win of the competition, beating Real España 1-2 on the road in Morazan.

Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez’s Machine stalls with its third consecutive loss, it is last in the standings with zero points.

The day will close in Tocoa with the game between Real Sociedad and UPN.

TABLE OF POSITIONS OF THE CLOSING TOURNAMENT 2022:

$!This is how the 2022 Closing Tournament standings were on matchday 3.

This is how the position table of the Closing Tournament 2022 was left on day 3.

ACCUMULATED DESCENT TABLE:

$!The accumulated table of the National League, with Platense sunk in relegation.

The accumulated table of the National League, with Platense sunk in relegation.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Jürgen Damm reveals why Atlanta United no longer has him

Midtime Editorial Mexico City / 06.02.2022 21:44:34 The future of Jurgen Damm still in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved