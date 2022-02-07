Table of positions of the Torneo Clausura 2022: Victoria is still at the top and Real España is last

The third day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament consolidated Victoria at the top with their third consecutive win after beating Platense 0-2 at the Excelsior stadium in Puerto Cortés.

Salomón Nazar’s team adds 9 points to continue leading the championship, leaving Platense sunk in the general table of the National League with 9 units, 7 from Real Sociedad and 9 from Honduras Progreso.

The activity began in Danlí, where Olimpia in the debut of its Argentine coach Pablo Lavallén thrashed Progressives 3-0 to reach 6 points, in second place. Honduras Progreso is eighth with three units.

Vida was in fourth place with 5 points after beating Marathon 3-0, which is third with 6.

Motagua rose to sixth place in the standings with 4 points thanks to their first win of the competition, beating Real España 1-2 on the road in Morazan.

Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez’s Machine stalls with its third consecutive loss, it is last in the standings with zero points.

The day will close in Tocoa with the game between Real Sociedad and UPN.

