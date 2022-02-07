Taylor Swift: New York University launches study plan on the singer

Taylor Swift’s music and lyrics have been reason enough for New York University to launch a new course of study. Who said learning wasn’t fun?

And among the surprises that this renowned school plans for students who enroll is to receive a class with the singer-songwriter herself.

“This course proposes to deconstruct both the attractiveness and the aversions towards Taylor Swift through detailed readings of her music and public discourse in relation to her own growth as an artist and celebrity,” reads the report published by “Variety”.

The subject will be taught by Brittany Spanos from “Rolling Stone”, and among the modules, Taylor’s evolution as a musical entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country music composers, her speeches on youth and childhood, and politics will be analyzed.

Photo/EFE



What will be studied in the subject of Taylor Swift

Course Objectives:

-Students will develop an understanding and appreciation of Taylor Swift as a creative musical entrepreneur. Students will learn to deconstruct how her creativity and songwriting have made her an enduring presence in a rapidly evolving music industry.

-Students will learn about the legacy of pop and country songwriters who have influenced Swift, as well as speeches about the “prodigies” in pop music history

-Students will gain an understanding of how youth and childhood discourses are often exploited in the media and music industries.

-Students will learn about the politics of race in contemporary popular music and question whiteness in relation to politics, songwriting, worldview, and Swift’s interactions with the larger cultural world around her.

-Students will develop greater sophistication in their art appreciation, critical thinking, research, and writing skills.