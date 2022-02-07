Tesla Claims to Have Nearly $2 Billion in Bitcoin

The company posted a loss of $101 million last year from changes in the value of the cryptocurrency, and a profit of $128 million from certain Bitcoin sales.

The electric car manufacturer Tesla has reported this Monday, in the annual presentation before the US Securities and Exchange Commission, that it has almost 2,000 million dollars in bitcoins.

“In the first quarter of 2021, we invested a total of $1.5 billion in bitcoin. The exact market value of our bitcoin holdings, as of December 31, 2021, was $1.99 billion,” the company said in a form cited by the specialized portal Tesla Rati.

Likewise, Tesla explained that they registered losses of 101 million dollarsproduct of changes in the value of the cryptocurrency, and profits of 128 million dollars from certain sales of bitcoin.

“We believe in the long-term potential of digital assets as an investment, and also as a liquid alternative to cash. As with any investment, and in accordance with the way we manage fiat-based cash, and accounts of cash equivalents, we may increase or decrease our holdings of digital assets at any time, based on business needs, our view of the market, and environmental conditions,” Elon Musk’s company said.

“However, digital assets may be subject to volatile market prices, which can be unfavorable at times when we want or need to liquidate them,” they added.

The electric car maker accepted cryptocurrency for product payments for several months in 2021, and in January this year launched the option to pay for select products in the Tesla Store, using dogecoin.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!