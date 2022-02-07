The Álvaro Cunqueiro hospital in Vigo, home to innovation in cardiovascular medicine

The Alvaro Cunqueiro Hospital will be, from today and until next Thursday the 10th, the international epicenter of cardiovascular pathology, as it celebrates “The week of innovation in cardiovascular medicine”, in which they will participate in a mixed format, in person and online, more than 300 specialists National and international.

This III symposium, which will be opened this afternoon by the Minister of Health, Julio García Comesañais organized by the Cardiology Service of the Health Area of ​​Vigo, the Hospital Foundation for Cardiovascular Research (FIC) and the Fundación Biomédica Galicia

South.

As explained by the scientific co-director, the head of the Cardiology service, Andrés Íñiguez, “this is an innovation congress, which aims to update the advancement of knowledge in cardiovascular pathology; learn about innovations with real added value in prevention, diagnosis and therapeutics pharmacological or interventional; and expose the results of high-impact research projects in this area” .

In fact, in the program to be developed, all the sessions are focused on the innovations of this pathology. Thus, today the advances in interventional cardiology and in electrophysiology and arrhythmias; tomorrow, in cardiovascular imaging, risk prevention and rehabilitation

cardiac.

On Wednesday, in the new contributions in acute cardiac care and pharmacological treatments; and on Thursday, on new information systems and organizational models, as well as advances in the cardiovascular research.