The bad weather conditions could last until this afternoon

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan indicated that weather conditions of heavy rain and thunder could extend into the morning or afternoon today, Sunday, because a cold front persists in the area that was combined with a trough in high levels of the atmosphere.

This system has caused heavy rains and thunderstorms in areas of the north, center, northeast and east of Puerto Rico since last Thursday, and the agency stressed that they expect rain activity to continue through today morning or into the afternoon.

“It will continue to rain, especially in sectors of the north central, northeast and east of Puerto Rico. We are observing activity that is moving through the east of the island, with quite a few thunderstorms in the area,” explained meteorologist Ian Colón in an interview with The new day.

During the afternoon and evening of yesterday, Saturday, the SNM placed multiple municipalities, including San Juan, Bayamón, Guaynabo, Carolina, Trujillo Alto, Dorado, Toa Alta, Vega Baja, under warning and/or warning of flash floods and of rivers and streams. , Vega Alta, Toa Baja and Cataño.

Until 9:30 pm yesterday, Saturday, areas of the municipalities of San Juan, Carolina, Trujillo Alto, Bayamón, Carolina and Loíza, among others, had received an estimate of between two and almost four inches of precipitation. Other towns in the north and northeast had received between one to three inches of rain.

The SNM extended the flood warning for Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Vega Alta and Vega Baja until 7:15 a.m. today, Sunday, and for Caguas, Cayey, Cidra, Maunabo, Patillas, San Lorenzo and Yabucoa until 7 a.m. 30 a.m.

In addition, it issued a flood warning along the Blanco River in Naguabo, until 8:15 a.m.

“It is possible that, even, the rain activity extends until the afternoon. We expect a little improvement for Sunday night or Monday morning, but we will still have downpours moving through the area,” Colón emphasized.

In the same way, the maritime conditions will not be ideal, both for small boats and for bathers.

“Maritime conditions are quite dangerous due to a swell from the north and an increase in wind speed. A warning for operators of small boats is in effect for all waters, except coastal waters from the south to the southwest, due to waves of eight to ten feet,” said meteorologist Emanuel Rodríguez on Saturday.

A strong surf warning remains in effect for the entire north coast, from Rincón to Ceiba, including Culebra, for breaking waves of 12 to 17 feet.