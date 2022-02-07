Make the best presentations in premium quality with these Android apps.

Make a good presentation generates greater interest on the part of the audience, by having organized, easy-to-understand and eye-catching content for viewers and that, in turn, is an excellent support material for the exhibitor.

And although the presentations are elaborated in programs designed for PCwith the progress and innovation of developers, several applications have been generated that allow designing from mobile devices.

For this reason, in this space we will tell you which are the best 8 applications to make presentations with your Android mobile.

Below you can see the 8 most popular applications to make presentations with your Android mobile. With these applications you will be able to generate the best content for presentations of school or university projectsas well as presentations of special projects indistinctly for your boss or being you the boss.

google slides

This program allows users produce new presentations or editions when they require it. It is an app with which you can share your presentations among other users and make or reply to comments.

Once the presentations have been made, you will be able to go modifying the texts and images as you wish without the need to be connected to the network. And if you want, you can make video calls and your presentation will be viewed together. You don’t need to worry about save the documentsince the app has an autosave function as you edit it.

Prezi Viewer

With Prezi you will have access to your presentation files made on the platform at all times, allowing you to practice or review at any timewhether you’re on your way to work or an important business meeting.

This application is great to be able to have at hand all the presentations of the various projects that you have developed in PreziThus, you will never miss an opportunity.

office presentations

Through this app you can access, edit or make presentations with designs similar to those of the computer. It is a great tool that puts at your disposal the functions of PowerPoint editing or Presentations set in Microsoft Office adapted to smartphones or tablets.

From your mobile you will have the ability to easy editing with just one finger, or you can use a tablet and have the tape as in the usual function of a computer. matter or upload your files to the cloud and always have access to them wherever you are.

presentation maker

A fairly complete application for make your presentations practical and make your audience stand out. It has special functions for change fonts and colorsadd images from your mobile device or you can use icons from the same app without any price.

As if that were not enough, you can share or download your presentations without watermarks appearing. Likewise, you can retrieve designs if the edition made was not what you expected and you will have available multiple templates with adjusted sizes for cover letters, announcements, brochures and everything else you need.

ZohoShow

The best for formal and professional presentations you can get it through the application ZohoShow. With this pocket-sized tool, in addition to the basic font, font, and color editing functions, you can also prepare special presentations with the best tools to insert excellent charts and tables to visualize indicators.

Also, you can save your presentation in the cloud and link the app to smart TVs, smart watches, or Chromebooks.

Pola Show

All the power of editing at your fingertips. With the special functions What does it offer? Pola Showyou will achieve move content and resize at will You can also show or hide content through hyperlinks anywhere on the screen (slide).

Don’t worry if you need to show more than one video at a time, with Pola Show will you be able to insert multiple videos now playing at the same time under the same screen.

MoShow

If what you need is a good presentation generator to publish the best content on social networks, then you found the perfect app with MoShow.

This application allows you to collect from one photo to a whole week of photos and integrate them into a single and entertaining video. Part of its functions is generate GIFs to capture a special moment in a perfect loopas well as the ability to integrate texts without them being superimposed when adding them in a special way.

In addition, it is ideal for share special presentations with friends and family; for athletes, artists or celebrities who want to show their special moments with their followers; even for businesses to publish advertising content in a striking and unique way.

renderforest

Finally we present this fabulous presentation that generate amazing presentations in just three easy steps. You must first choose one of the various templates offered by the application, select the one that best suits your project.

Once the template is selected, adjust it to your convenience, add images directly from your mobile, modify the style of the letters or the color palette, add music or audio, everything you need and the application will automatically generate a polished and professional video. Finally check the result of your video and if necessary adjust some details.

It’s that simple to generate a presentation with renderforestbeing perfect for create quick content and even to boost your trade with a great marketing content.

Now you know, you have the power to generate the best presentations in the simplest way and with great personality, all you need is an Android mobile and start creating at any moment.

