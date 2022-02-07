The best 9 applications to add text to photos

Give another meaning to your photos with a motivating phrase that inspires your followers, with an app to add text to your photos

Surely at some point you have wanted to edit your photos to put some motivating phrase or add your name to prevent someone else from using it without your permission, it is even a practice widely used by people who like to make famous memes. But nevertheless, many go to the computer to be able to carry out this taskbut that is not necessary, since from the mobile you can do it without any problem.

That is why today we collect you the best 9 applications to add text to your photos simply and like a professional.

Top of the best apps to add text to photos

Each and every one of these apps will help you add text to your images in a simple way, you just have to choose the one that best suits your needs.

Geulgram

It is an ideal app for people who like to make images with motivating messages, love and more, since It has photos with beautiful landscapes, varied fonts and incredible backgrounds. that will give life to that phrase that you want to share with others. If you are one of these people, you will surely like our list of 9 apps to make photomontage.

GoDaddy Studio

It is a complete design app that you will want to have on your mobile, not only because it allows you to add text to photos, but also because it offers a wide range of tools to design and edit photos quickly and effortlessly. without the need for prior knowledge.

GoDaddy Studio enables amazing results with easy-to-edit templates. Too allows you to create logos, flyers, posters, among many other things.

add text on photo

As the name implies, is an app specialized in adding text to any photo. There is no doubt that it is one of the apps with the best options to carry out this task. You can add text directly to the photo or with a white balloon to give a dialogue to the character in the image.

You can also add vertical, horizontal and even curved text. It has a large number of font styles to satisfy all tastes.

textgram

It is an application that allows you to write text on photos, edit captions or produce a new photo with your own design.

Another function offered by this application is that lets start with a blank canvas to go inserting images, filters, phrases, until achieving an artistic and unique result. It allows you to save all the images created to continue editing it later or share it with friends through social networks and text messaging apps.

Pixel Lab

It is a photo editor that allows you to add 3D text to photosin addition to being able to include shapes, stickers and draw on top of an image freely and easily.

It features a wide selection of presets, fonts, and over 60 unique options that allow you to customize all photos in a creative way to share them on social networks.

Texty

It is a free and easy to use app that will help you add text to your photos, offers a wide range of designs and fonts that allow you to create Instagram stories and posts, beautiful collage layouts or impressive marketing materials.

It has over 900 fonts, and multiple font sizes, opacity, colors, positions, perspectives (transform angles), rotation, bold, italics, caps, centering, line spacing and letter spacing, text wrapping, flipping, mirroring, anyway, everything what is required to place a text to the images. And if you don’t like any of their fonts, you can see the best 8 font websites.

Best apps to write text on Android phones and tablets

Font Style Candy

A powerful application that allows you to add text on photos with over 63 unique fonts that can be customizedyou will be able to create stunning graphics, graffiti and impress your followers right from your mobile.

Too you can edit your images with filters, very beautiful stickers and much moreuntil you achieve the result you are looking for.

TextArt

It is a free app that helps users easily add text to photos. You just need to enter what you want to write and insert it into the image. You can browse through different colors and fonts for images.

The interface is very simple and has templates artistic texts created, specially designed for Instagram. the app offers 800 different fonts and the ability to configure text with options to control transparency, color, exposure, perspective, rotate text direction, add bold and italics, change line spacing and spacing, etc.

texpho

If you are looking to produce many images with messages quickly, Texpho has a random generation option that will place an image from its extensive gallery to which you will only have to add what you want to say, although, if you prefer, you can choose the image that you like the most.

It has a variety of effects such as gradient and blur, to achieve a more optimal result, and best of all, is that Texpho will not add any watermark to your creations.

