The best centre-backs, according to AI: four Spaniards in the top-20

Sport evolves and its analysis, too. Goals, assists or steals have long ceased to be the only tangible method of measuring the impact of a player and artificial intelligence (AI) takes center stage in true Moneyball style. Olocip is a company that takes statistical reading to another level, measuring not only the quantity of actions carried out, but also their quality. Following this line, make reports to find out which players fit better on one or another team or simply to measure overall performance. AS has had access to one of its latest reports and it contains the 20 centre-backs with the best performance of the season. Four of them are Spanish.

“What it takes into account is the value of the actions measured based on the variation in the probability of scoring or conceding a goal when the actions are carried out. Offensive, defensive and game building actions are taken into account and from the comparison From the added value of each player we can identify the most outstanding players”. Following these parameters, the most outstanding defender of the course is Thiago Silva.

His signing for Chelsea has not meant a golden retirement and, At 37 years old, he is experiencing a second youth. The actions of the Brazilian suppose a positive impact of 11.43 points, their best numbers since Olocip began to quantify six years ago. If he is not at the best level of his career, he approaches him. The podium is completed by two central defenders from our country, demonstrating the good defensive health that Luis Enrique can take advantage of for La Roja. Aymeric Laporte and David García, with an impact of 9.15 and 8.99 at City and Osasuna.

The citizen, since he became a Spanish citizen, by chance or not, he has boosted his performance and, if last year saw how Stones cast a shadow over his future, this year has become indisputable for Guardiola. In fact, the AI ​​places him ahead of Rúben Diaswhich appears in ninth position. David García, for his part, is the marshal of Jagoba Arrasate and his great statistics in interceptions, defensive duels and recoveries make him the best defender in LaLiga.

An ex from Madrid and two more Spaniards

Girotto, from Nantes, and Philpp Lienhartthe Freiburg central defender where he came from the Real Madrid youth academy, appear in fourth and fifth position. Acerbi (Lazio), Marquinhos (PSG), Chardonnet (Stade Brestois) and Rüdiger, whose future at Chelsea is giving so much to talk about, close this elite top-10. Of which is left out in extremis a whole Virgil van Dijkeleventh. Paul Torrespartner of Laporte in the National Team, is the 15th best center-back in Europe, while the top-20 is completed by a Victor Laguardia without which Alavés would experience an even more extreme situation. “It is essential to understand that what is important is not only the number of actions a player does, but the value that these actions generate and their impact on the team” and, for that, artificial intelligence is crucial.