The Chivas board is still looking for reinforcements and is in talks with people from Atlanta to finalize the transfer of Jürgen Damm

Chivas is making one last effort to sign Jürgen Damm. Because he in the Atlanta United they do not contemplate the Mexican for your planning for the 2022 season, members of the board are in talks with the people of the Sacred Flock to try to reach an agreement so that the former tiger wears red and white.

A fountain confirmed to Rebaño Pasión that some agents from the MLS as a whole are in Guadalajara to talk with the high command of the red and white squad to talk and analyze the possibility of making the transfer.

During this transfer market some approaches were raised by the people of Chivas to incorporate Damm; however, the talks cooled down after the arrival of Roberto Alvarado to the fold after the exchange with Cruz Azul for Uriel Antuna.

Some media have taken for granted the signing of the 29-year-old winger to the Perla de Occidente team; but nevertheless, The negotiation is not yet closed and will be defined in the next few hours.

How could they record it?

Although the closure of registrations in the Mx League was closed on February 1, there is a clause that allows clubs to register up to two footballers until March 9as long as they do not have a current contract with any institution.